Kim Kardashian & Kanye West 'divorcing' after six years of marriage

6 January 2021, 08:57 | Updated: 6 January 2021, 09:16

Sources say the couple have been living separate lives.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce, according to numerous reports.

The KKW Beauty owner, 40, and the Grammy winner, 43, have been married for six years, but have reportedly been living separate lives in recent months.

According to Page Six, "divorce is imminent" for the couple, with Kim hiring celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser to finalise their separation.

"They are keeping it low-key but they are done," says a source. "Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks."

Kanye has been notably missing from recent Kardashian-Jenner family holiday photos, reportedly spending time at his $14 million Wyoming ranch. Meanwhile, Kim has reportedly not been seen wearing her engagement ring.

"Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done," the source added.

"She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s**t, and she’s just had enough of it."

Kim and Kanye share four children: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.
Kim and Kanye share four children: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. Picture: Instagram

Divorce rumours bubbled shortly after West announced his presidential bid, and a tearful confession during his first rally in South Carolina that he and Kim considered aborting their daughter North, seven.

Last month, E! News reported that a source close to the family claims the reality TV star and the Jesus Is King rapper are "doing their own thing" and are focusing on raising their children.

Kim and Kanye share four children: North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 19 months.

Both Kim and Kanye are yet to publicly respond to the reports.

