Kim Kardashian's daughter North West joins Lion King cast

10 May 2024, 14:35

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West joins Lion King cast. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

The 10-year-old has landed a special role in a Hollywood production of the Disney film 'The Lion King'.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest child North, 10, has landed a role in an upcoming Lion King 30th Anniversary concert, which will be streamed on Disney+.

She joins the likes of Billy Eichner, Nathan Lane, and special guest Jennifer Hudson at the Hollywood Bowl for performances in late May.

North's role in The Lion King, A Live-to-Film Concert Event is still under wraps, but she joins an expansive ensemble cast featuring actors from the Broadway musical and original 1994 film.

North West pictured with mum Kim Kardashian.
North West pictured with mum Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

The shows will take place on May 24 and 25 in celebration of “The Lion King’s” 30th anniversary, and will be streamed worldwide on Disney+ for fans not able to get tickets to the Hollywood Bowl.

10-year-old North was announced alongside award-winning Broadway star Heather Headley and Grammy-winning Lebo M. with costume and set design inspired from the long-running musical of The Lion King.

North made her music debut in 2015 with a cameo in dad Kanye's 'Only One' video, and recently announced her debut album, title Elementary School Dropout, likely a nod to Ye's College Dropout album.

Blue Ivy joined Beyonce on her Renaissance World Tour this summer.
The news comes days after Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy will be appearing in The Lion King remake. . Picture: Getty

This announcement comes just days after fellow child of an A-Lister Blue Ivy Carter was announced with a role in Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel to the 2019 remake.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy will play mother and daughter Nala and Kiara in the upcoming Disney flick, where Bey is reprising her role from the 2019 film, and is set to be released around Christmas time.

Good luck North on your Hollywood debut!

