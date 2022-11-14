9-year-old North West reveals that The Conjuring is her 'favourite movie'

North West has said her favourite film is horror flick 'The Conjuring', despite it being rated a 18 in the UK.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North has declared her favourite film as 'The Conjuring 3' in a TikTok posted this weekend.

The nine-year-old posted the video sharing her film choice to her and her mum's TikTok account 'kimandnorth', which has over 9 million followers.

Set to the song 'California Gurls', North declared that she started her morning by watching the horror film.

Kim and daughter North. Picture: Instagram

She captioned the video 'Beginning my day', and it is not clear whether North is joking about the horror flick being her favourite or if she was fabricating this.

The daughter of Kardashian and West shared a clip of the film, which was released last year and is rated 18 by the BBFC.

According to the BBFC, the film includes 'strong injury detail and horror', and its premise is "a supernatural horror in which paranormal investigators attempt to prove that a young man charged with murder was demonically possessed when he committed the crime."

North said that she started her morning by watching this 18-rated horror film. Picture: TikTok

After presumably watching the horror film, North continued her day by getting her hair done and showing off her outfit.

North is an avid TikTok user, and many videos on the account include her mum Kim and her cousins.

The account is managed by her mum Kim, but North tends to post the most to her millions of followers. Kim has yet to respond whether or not her child has watched the inappropriate film for her age.