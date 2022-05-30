Kim Kardashian slammed for allowing daughter North West, 8, to wear heels

Fans have criticised Kim Kardashian for letting North West, 8, wear heels – claiming she looks 'too grown' and like a 'teenager'.

Kim Kardashian has been criticised for allowing her 8-year-old daughter, North West, to wear heels on their outing.

On Sunday (May 29) Kim and North went out for a mother-daughter date at a restaurant – where they both wore hues and shades of grey to match each other.

Kim Kardashian and North West are spotted out in Portofino, Italy on May 20, 2022. Picture: Getty

While they both stunned in their outfits – Kim in a skin-tight jumpsuit and North in a black top with dark grey flares. North accessorised her look with a choker, and a corset overlaying her black top.

North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches.

The heels appeared to be a vintage mules – featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps with buckles.

Kim shared photos of herself posing with her first born, whom she shares with rapper Kanye West, captioning the post: 'Best Date Ever 🖤'.

Fans immediately took to the comment section, claiming North looks 'too grown' and that she is 'too young' to be wearing heels.

One fan wrote: 'Bruh no way North is that old…' while another added, 'north looks teenager'.

A third user wrote: "She’s 8. This does not look like an 8 yr old. Why do they do this to their children" while a fourth commented. 'Why they got this 8 year old looking like a full blown teenager, sick…'

See more fan reactions to Kim allowing North West to wear heels below.

Fans are shocked that 8-year-old North West is wearing heels. Picture: Instagram

Fans react to North West's outfit on social media. Picture: Instagram

Fans question why North West, 8, is wearing heels. Picture: Instagram

Some fans commented that Kanye West wouldn't approve of North wearing heels, as he expressed his dislike for her wearing makeup.

Back in January, the 44-year-old rapper called out Kim, for letting North wear makeup in her TikTok's.

"There’s two things I said, tell her – security not gonna be in-between me and my kids, and also tell her, don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok..." Kanye told Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked during their podcast.

"...And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that, and I said it after it was done without me knowing. And then it happened again. So I feel like it’s poking the bear or trying to antagonise me or create this crazy narrative".

Fans also suspect Kanye would not find the full outfit appropriate either.