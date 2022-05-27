Kim Kardashian apologises to family for Kanye West's treatment during marriage

Kim Kardashian apologised to her family for how Kanye West treated them throughout their seven-year marriage on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Towards the end of the episode, Kim receives a text from a friend informing her about a new Kanye track that he's dropping where he was going to be talking about her and their marriage.

Kim Kardashian apologising to her family for the way Kanye treated them on the latest episode of The Kardashians. Picture: The Kardashians/Hulu

"Kanye’s coming out with a new rap song. That means he’s talking mad sh*t about me and probably saying whatever" she told her family as they gathered around the table to eat.

She then apologised to her family, saying: "I do recognise the impact that my relationship has had on my family, and that I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry guys".

I will never stop being me. All I can control is how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or how he’s always treated you guys. I protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again. I feel for once in my life I feel strong. I’m not going to let anyone treat you guys a [bad] way or myself - Kim Kardashian on The Kardashians

Khloe then chimed in offering her opinion the matter, stating "Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly. We don’t have to sit here and throw stones back. We take it on the chin".

Kris Jenner also added her thoughts on his recent behaviour too, saying "You’re the mother of his kids and have been nothing but great to him".

"When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us, because one day your kids are going to read all of it and see all of it".

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on November 06, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty

The 41-year-old SKIMS co-founder filed for divorce from the rapper after seven years of marriage in February 2021, citing 'irreconcilable differences' as her reason, later asking to be made legally single. The two have four children together – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kim is currently dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson after the two became close in October 2021 after she co-host the live sketch show. The two recently attended the 2022 Met Gala together.