Met Gala 2022 guest list & seating chart: who is rumoured to be attending?

The Met Gala 2022 is set to take place on Monday 2nd May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

The Met Gala 2022 is just around the corner, and our favourite celebrities and fashionistas are preparing their looks for Fashion's Big Night Out in New York City.

Taking place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute on Monday 2nd May - less than eight months since the last event, which was delayed due to the pandemic - the theme this year is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, which honours the unsung heroes of American design.

So, do we know who will be attending the Met Gala this year? Well, Vogue famously remain tight-lipped when it comes to the guest list and seating chart, but we've spotted a few clues to give us a pretty good idea of who will be there.

Who will be attending the Met Gala 2022? A full guest list is yet to be revealed, but there are a few names we can definitely expect to see at the event. Met Gala royalty Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, actress Regina King and Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda are co-chairing the event this year, so will be among the first to walk the carpet. It's a Hollywood takeover this year, with eight top film directors creating fictional 'cinematic vignettes' in different rooms of the Met. Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde, Chloé Zhao and the aforementioned King are all expected to attend. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are co-chairing the event. Picture: Getty Katy Perry - who is known for her kooky gala outfits - is taking a night off from her Vegas residency to attend this year, teasing to Page Six that she's "going to play a whole different card." Megan Thee Stallion is also rumoured to be attending the gala, wearing a Moschino design by Jeremy Scott, says Page Six. Of course, it wouldn't be the Met Gala without a very much rumoured and very much unconfirmed list of celebrity guests. Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson, Billie Eilish and brother Finneas, actors Timothee Chalamet, Kristen Stewart and Gemma Chan, and musicians Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Hailee Steinfeld and Camila Cabello have all reportedly been invited to the event, as per gossip site deuxmoi.

Who will not be attending the Met Gala 2022? Zendaya has confirmed that she will not be attending the Met Gala 2022 due to scheduling conflicts. "I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working," she told Extra, "Your girl's gotta work and make some movies... I wish everyone the best." The Euphoria actress is a Met Gala favourite thanks to her consistent dedication to the theme and show-stopping looks (remember that light-up Tommy Hilfiger dress in 2019?!), so hopefully she'll be able to make it next year. Zendaya lit up the 2019 Met Gala. Picture: Getty Another certified Met Gala Queen, Rihanna, is expected to give this year's ceremony a miss as she approaches the last few weeks of her pregnancy. Dua Lipa, who served a perfectly camp and colourful Versace look at the 2019 event, will also likely not be attending as she has a show at London's O2 Arena on the same night. Pop princess Olivia Rodrigo is another question mark. The singer is performing in Toronto two nights before and in Boston the night after the event, so could she squeeze the Met Gala into her schedule in between? Dua Lipa made her Met Gala debut in 2019. Picture: Getty