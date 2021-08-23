Met Gala 2021 seating chart: who's sitting at which table?

Met Gala 2021 seating chart: who's sitting at which table? Picture: Getty

Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Kendall Jenner all appear on an alleged seating chart for the Met Gala 2021.

The Met Gala 2021 is fast approaching, and an alleged seating plan for fashion's big night out has emerged online.

This year's event is taking place on Monday September 18th, and according previous reports, the guest-list is looking as star-studded as ever, with appearances expected from Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Lupita Nyong’o.

The alleged seating plan, which was originally shared @_MetGala2021, sees five tables labelled Table A, Table C, Table E Table F and Table F - and they're packed with famous faces.

Alleged seating charts for the 2021 Met Gala via _MetgGala2021. pic.twitter.com/Bt6C4WW1rK — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) August 23, 2021

On Table A, Beyoncé sits at the head of the table alongside fellow hitmakers Lady Gaga and Rosalía, as well as sportsman Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Hailey Bieber, Cole Sprouse and Donatella Versace.

In an interesting turn of events, YouTube star Emma Chamberlain is sat next to Beyoncé, while TikToker Addison Rae is sat opposite her.

Over on Table C, Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are scheduled to sit next to Kim Kardashian, while Table E sees The Weeknd sandwiched between beauty guru James Charles and TikTok starlet Charli D'Amelio.

Nicki Minaj is perched next to frequent collaborator Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez on Table F, while Kendall Jenner and ex-boyfriend Harry Styles appear to be sitting alongside one another on Table H.

Rihanna is expected to appear at the Met Gala 2021 (pictured here at the 2017 event.). Picture: Getty

This seating plan is unconfirmed, of course, but fans of fashion and celebrities alike can expect to see some major moments at this year's event, of which the theme is America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

After the Met Gala 2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Costume Institute has revealed there will be a two-part Met Gala for 2021 and 2022.

The Met Gala 2022 will take place next May and will be titled America: An Anthology of Fashion.