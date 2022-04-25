When is the Met Gala 2022? What is the theme & who is on the guest list?

Here's everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2022

The 2022 Met Gala is BACK, and this year, theme is centre around 'tenets of American style, and celebrates unsung heroes of US design'.

Taking place on May 2nd, the iconic fashion event known as "Fashion's Biggest Night" will see a host of celebrities dressed in the most expensive gowns at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

With so much speculation surrounding the upcoming event, here's everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2022!

Kim Kardashian West attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty

When is the Met Gala 2022?

The Met Gala in 2022 will take place on Monday May 2nd in New York at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art. It will mark as the conclusion of the second section of a two-part Costume Institute exhibition.

The first, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, premiered on September 18th, following the Met Gala 2021 on September 13th.

Who will host the Met Gala 2022?

Vogue announced on March 17 that Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will serve as the official co-chairs for the 2022 edition, while designer Tom Ford, Instagram's Adam Mosseri, and Vogue's Anna Wintour will serve as honorary co-chairs.

Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Picture: Getty

What's this years theme at The Met Gala?

The theme this year is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' – and is based on the tenets of American style and honours the unsung heroes of American design. According to the Galas curator Andrew Bolton the theme 'provides a historical context for Lexicon, in a way'.

"The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers, and designers" he told Vogue.

"What’s exciting for me is that some of the names will be very familiar to students of fashion, like Charles James, Halston, and Oscar de la Renta, but a lot of the other names really have been forgotten, overlooked or relegated into the footnotes of fashion history".

He continues "So one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to spotlight the talents and contributions of these individuals, and many of them are women".

Frank Ocean attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Who is attending the Met Gala?

So far, no one has been confirmed to attend the Met Gala 2022, however, it has been rumoured that both Rihanna and Zendaya will not be in attendance at this years event.

The Spiderman actress revealed to ExtraTV that she won't be attending this year adding, "Sorry to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working. Your girl's gotta work and make some movies".

Zendaya arrives for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty

How can I watch the Met Gala 2022?

The Met Gala will be livestreamed on Vogue's website. Last year, Keke Palmer hosted the red carpet event, interviewing celebs as they arrived. For 2022, fashion enthusiasts will be able to watch all of the action on Vogue's livestream.

Rihanna arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Picture: Getty

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala, which has been organised and presided over by Anna Wintour since 1995, has grown into a much-loved annual fashion spectacle.

It is a fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and it is traditionally held to coincide with the opening of the museum's annual fashion exhibition. The event raises eight-figure sums year after year.