Zendaya fans confused over her Madame Tussauds wax figure in London

Fans are confused after seeing photos of the waxwork of Zendaya, with many claiming it does not resemble the star.

Zendaya is set to be honoured at Madame Tussauds London with her new wax figure, among a star-studded line-up in the famous museum.

The 25-year-old actress has been sculpted using measurements and references taken during her 2015 sitting with the attraction's artists.

Zendaya is an American actress and singer. She has received various accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Satellite Award, and a Saturn Award. Picture: Getty

The Hollywood actress - known for her roles in Euphoria, Spider-Man, Dune, and The Greatest Showman - will be taking up permanent residency in the Award Party zone at the popular tourist attraction in London.

The waxwork of the actress will be unveiled at the Baker Street attraction on Friday.

Zendaya's waxwork will join A-List celebrities including Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hardy, Kate Winslet, Brad Pitt and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the red carpet.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, George Clooney, Dame Helen Mirren, Colin Firth and Angelina Jolie also star in the museums Awards Party zone.

Madame Tussauds London unveil Zendaya wax figure. ✨ pic.twitter.com/66rNiZJhoA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 9, 2022

In the lifelike figure of Zendaya, she is wearing a neon pink suit paired with a sleek updo and paired with jewellery.

Photos of Zendaya's waxwork emerged online, with fans expressing their confusion over the wax figure.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote: "They wrong for this" while another added: "this is zendaya’s evil twin sister".

A third Twitter user wrote: "I dont know who that is, but its definitely not zendaya", while a fourth added "Zendaya? Where?"

How they can mess up Zendaya’s wax figure 🥲🥲

Its like they have mixed up two three persons there 😂#Zendaya — 11:11 (@MAHEENBUKHARI14) February 10, 2022

Many fans expressed that the wax figure did not look like the Hollywood actress at all, while some people thought it did resemble the star.

In the waxworks defence, one fan wrote: "its obviously not gonna look the same as her, it's a wax figure. but this one's pretty good and much better than the ones ive seen before from zendaya.

Another Twitter user wrote: That Zendaya wax figure looks exactly like her lmao the head just bigger"

Another fan wrote: "It’s almost there? The mouth is wrong" while a commenter added: "It’s likeee she looks like her but if she was making a clumsy awkward pose, like why".

Why is it giving Kim Kardashian X Zendaya Wax Figure 🤔 https://t.co/fgA24kJxG2 — Proud Of ThePinkprint & After Hours (@ProudOfYouNicki) February 10, 2022

Definitely better than what they did to nicki pic.twitter.com/2Vr4kUtJbH — Majesty (@miss_majjesty) February 9, 2022

zendaya wax figure 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BNJiYC9bsw — ⚠️warning: this user is a leo (@BadBoiDeluxe) February 10, 2022

zendaya to her wax figure after

she looks it up and down as she

circles it, and they stare directly

into each other’s eyes for awhile: pic.twitter.com/v9UgG7JZsr — 🌬 CARIANNA ❄️ (@cari_mclellan) February 10, 2022

Why are people so pressed about the Zendaya wax figure, she’s one of the most beautiful people ever they’re not gonna be able to emulate that in a wax figure hahahah they did their best like — Jen 🥂 (@RealJennyLarkin) February 10, 2022

