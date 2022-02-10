Zendaya fans confused over her Madame Tussauds wax figure in London

10 February 2022, 12:37

Fans are confused after seeing photos of the waxwork of Zendaya, with many claiming it does not resemble the star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zendaya is set to be honoured at Madame Tussauds London with her new wax figure, among a star-studded line-up in the famous museum.

Zendaya responds to claims that hit show 'Euphoria’ glorifies drug use

The 25-year-old actress has been sculpted using measurements and references taken during her 2015 sitting with the attraction's artists.

Zendaya is an American actress and singer. She has received various accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Satellite Award, and a Saturn Award.
Zendaya is an American actress and singer. She has received various accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Satellite Award, and a Saturn Award. Picture: Getty

The Hollywood actress - known for her roles in Euphoria, Spider-Man, Dune, and The Greatest Showman - will be taking up permanent residency in the Award Party zone at the popular tourist attraction in London.

The waxwork of the actress will be unveiled at the Baker Street attraction on Friday.

Zendaya's waxwork will join A-List celebrities including Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hardy, Kate Winslet, Brad Pitt and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the red carpet.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, George Clooney, Dame Helen Mirren, Colin Firth and Angelina Jolie also star in the museums Awards Party zone.

In the lifelike figure of Zendaya, she is wearing a neon pink suit paired with a sleek updo and paired with jewellery.

Photos of Zendaya's waxwork emerged online, with fans expressing their confusion over the wax figure.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote: "They wrong for this" while another added: "this is zendaya’s evil twin sister".

A third Twitter user wrote: "I dont know who that is, but its definitely not zendaya", while a fourth added "Zendaya? Where?"

Many fans expressed that the wax figure did not look like the Hollywood actress at all, while some people thought it did resemble the star.

In the waxworks defence, one fan wrote: "its obviously not gonna look the same as her, it's a wax figure. but this one's pretty good and much better than the ones ive seen before from zendaya.

Another Twitter user wrote: That Zendaya wax figure looks exactly like her lmao the head just bigger"

Another fan wrote: "It’s almost there? The mouth is wrong" while a commenter added: "It’s likeee she looks like her but if she was making a clumsy awkward pose, like why".

See other fans comments below.

What do you think of Zendaya's wax figure? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Nicki Minaj Black History Month TikTok event controversy explained

Nicki Minaj Black History Month TikTok event controversy explained

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna's baby bump: 7 photos during her pregnancy

Rihanna's baby bump: 7 photos during her pregnancy

Rihanna

Kanye West responds after Kim Kardashian reveals reason for divorcing him

Kanye West responds after Kim Kardashian reveals reason for divorcing him

Kanye West

Julia Fox calls being compared to Kim Kardashian 'unfortunate'

Julia Fox calls being compared to Kim Kardashian 'unfortunate'

Trending

DaniLeigh responds to DaBaby's fight with her brother Brandon Bill

DaniLeigh responds to DaBaby's fight with her brother Brandon Bills
DaBaby and DaniLeigh's brother get into vicious physical fight at Bowling Alley

DaBaby and DaniLeigh's brother get into vicious physical fight at Bowling Alley
Chris Brown new album: release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown new album 'Breezy': release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown

Nick Cannon roasted after Kevin Hart gifts him a huge condom vending machine

Nick Cannon roasted after Kevin Hart gifts him a huge condom vending machine
Saweetie sparks romance rumours after posting intimate photo with mystery man

Saweetie sparks romance rumours after posting intimate photo with mystery man