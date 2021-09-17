Kim Kardashian responds to Met Gala outfit criticism in new post

Kim Kardashian has responded to criticism over her Met Gala look.

Kim Kardashian sparked conversation with her outfit for the 2021 Met Gala.

The star turned up to the American themed event wearing a black suit that covered her from head to toe.

However, the reality star has respond to critics - defending her controversial outfit.

Kim Kardashian sparked meme's on social media during the Met Gala, as her outfit saw her completely covered.

The 'SKIMS' owner was compared to fictional characters such as Harry Potter's 'Dementor' - as well as Peter Pan.

Fans also speculated the outfit meant had reconciled with her estranged husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian looking like a whole dementor #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/g6LM0w3LhH — YEJI (@realyejii) September 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian paying homage to the 1953 classic from Disney’s Peter Pan #MetGala pic.twitter.com/5EfVpwzcgS — AMY (@awfucksake) September 14, 2021

Tell me you’re back with Kanye without telling me you’re back with Kanye https://t.co/ui5q7kSPwc — vic (@victoriasanusi) September 13, 2021

However, Kim took to Instagram to defend her look; also justifying how it fit the Gala's theme.

The mother of four posted her look, captioning the picture: "What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!" referencing the Met's theme.

As well as this, Kim took to her story to repost explanations about her Balenciaga look.

One of the posts read: "For someone who is always criticised for being overly sexual, Kim showed she can cover every square inch of skin and still find a way to be criticised and ridiculed."

The post concluded: "THAT is American culture".

Kim posted an explanation to her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram: @KimKardashian

A second post Kim reposted said: "Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga Couture".

"When you're so famous you can literally make "anonymous your new [look].".

The post continued: "Say what you want about her new direction, but it's definitely not boring.".

Kim's look was described as "not boring". Picture: Instagram: @KimKardashian

What are your thoughts on Kim's look - let us know: @CapitalXtra.