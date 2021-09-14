Kim Kardashian ignites Kanye West reconciliation rumours with Met Gala outfit

Kim Kardashian has started speculation with her 2021 Met Gala outfit.

Fans were shocked by Kim Kardashian's choice of outfit for the Met Gala, 2021.

The stars 'all-black' look was a catalyst for meme's but also started speculation that the star may have reunited with her estranged husband, Kanye West.

Here's all you need to know about the reality stars speculation-starting look.

Kim Kardashian chose to attend the 'American' themed Met Gala wearing an all-black look that even covered her face.

The head-turning look was made up of a black mask, cape, boots and even a floor-length ponytail.

The star wore a blacked-out look. Picture: Getty

Fans took to social media to mock the stars, look with some comparing her to fictional characters such as Harry Potter's dementor's - or a particular scene from Peter Pan.

One fan wrote: "Kim Kardashian looking like a whole dementor".

Whilst another said: "Kim K cosplaying Buttercup on that one episode of the Powerpuff Girls" - with an accompanying image.

Kim Kardashian looking like a whole dementor #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/g6LM0w3LhH — met gala (@advicetexts) September 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian paying homage to the 1953 classic from Disney’s Peter Pan #MetGala pic.twitter.com/5EfVpwzcgS — AMY (@awfucksake) September 14, 2021

Kim K cosplaying Buttercup on that one episode of the Powerpuff Girls #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Fr4Vf8aPMo — Andrea (@arequipexit) September 14, 2021

However, the 'SKIMS' owners unconventional choice of outfit was not the only thing that got fans talking.

Kim was accompanied at the Gala, with her date matching her head to toe black look.

Fans have speculated that her guest is none other than her estranged husband, Kanye West.

Kim was accompanied on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the 2021 #MetGala

pic.twitter.com/Q8JoRs30Px — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) September 14, 2021

The masked-look is familiar to Kanye's outfit that he sported throughout his respective listening parties, in the lead up to the release of his album 'DONDA'.

Kim also supported Kanye during the events, once even wearing a wedding dress and joining the rapper on stage.

Kanye covered his face during his 'DONDA' listening events. Picture: Getty

Fans are convinced that the Met Gala appearance confirms speculation that the two have called off their divorce, with one quoting a picture of the mother of four, writing: "Tell me you’re back with Kanye without telling me you’re back with Kanye".

Another social media user said: "The only thing I’m getting from Kim K met gala look is confirmation her and Kanye are back together".

Tell me you’re back with Kanye without telling me you’re back with Kanye https://t.co/ui5q7kSPwc — vic (@victoriasanusi) September 13, 2021

The only thing I’m getting from Kim K met gala look is confirmation her and Kanye are back together — Jem (@JustJem24) September 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, following seven years of marriage.

The pair share four children, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.