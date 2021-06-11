Kim Kardashian on Kanye West divorce: Here's why the KUWTK star split from the rapper

The KUWTK star revealed her reasons for divorcing Kanye West during the finale of the family show - Keeping up with the Kardashians.

As the show has drawn to an end, Kim Kardashian has opened up about her divorce to rapper Kanye West.

The KUWTK star revealed the details of their split in the finale of the popular show during an emotional conversation with her mum, Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shocked fans when their decisions to divorce became public in February of 2021. The couple had been married for six years and together for eight.

Kim and Kanye had been married for 6 years before they announced their divorce. Picture: Getty

The reality star opened up to her mum, Kris, in the reality shows finale - which aired on June 10. She explained how reflecting on her life caused her to see the need to separate from the rapper and fashion mogul.

Kim spoke to her mum and manager about feeling lonely despite being married, saying: “I just feel like I’ve worked so hard in life, to achieve everything that I wanted to… but I don’t have a life to share that with".

She continued: “I do, obviously, my kids and everything, but am I just gonna sit here and think, ‘Okay, my kids fulfil me and I’m good?’”

The ex-couple share four children together. Picture: Getty

The 40-year-old beauty mogul continued to discuss the idea that she didn't have anyone to share her life with, saying: “I never thought I was lonely. I always thought that’s totally fine. I could just have my kids.

"My husband moves from state to state and I just am on this ride with him and I was okay with that."

The reality star then explained how turning 40 made her see that what she desired in life was "total happiness" saying: "after turning 40 this year, I realised, no, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state to me."

I thought, oh my god, that’s when we’re getting along the best. But that is sad to me and that’s not what I want.”

Kim then told how it made her "envious" seeing her sister Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson doing the "little things" together.

The SKIMS owner said: “I have all the big things... everything you could possibly imagine. I’m grateful for those experiences..."

"I’m numb, like I’m tired of that, but I do know that I will be happy. I didn’t come this far just to come this far, and not be happy.”.

In a previous episode of the show Kim had admitted to feeling like a "failure" as a result of her divorce.

Her ex-husband Kanye has recently been rumoured to be dating model Irina Shayk.