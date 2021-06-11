QUIZ: Only true Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans will get 100% on this quiz

QUIZ: Only true Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans will get 100% on this quiz. Picture: E!

As Keeping Up With The Kardashians comes to an end, it's time to take a trip down memory lane.

After twenty seasons of arguably the world's most famous family reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end, much to the dismay of their adoring fans.

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kris (phew!) have been a mainstay on our television screens since 2007, and have shared everything from marriages, births and divorces to sun-soaked holidays and hilarious pranks.

So, how well do you remember the show, really? Call yourself a true KUWTK fan? Think you can recall some of the biggest moments involving the Kardash-Jenner clan? Well, let's see if you can ace this trivia quiz.