Kylie Jenner dating history: from Tyga to Travis Scott

Who is Kylie Jenner dating? Is she married and who are her past boyfriends?

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, is arguably one of the most famous women in the world right now.

The 23-year-old 'self-made billionaire' and mother to three-year-old daughter Stormi doesn't shy away from sharing her luxurious life on social media - and that includes appearances from her past boyfriends.

Kylie has a history of dating men in the entertainment industry, including rappers Travis Scott and Tyga. She's also been romantically linked to a few others...

So, who is Kylie Jenner dating right now? Here's a comprehensive list of Kylie's past relationships.

Travis Scott Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner dated for two years and share a daughter, Stormi. Picture: Getty In April 2017, the same month that her split from ex-boyfriend Tyga was announced, Kylie began dating rapper Travis Scott after meeting him at Coachella, where he was performing as part of his tour at the time. Kylie actually ended up joining Travis. "Coachella was one of the stops on his tour," she explained to GQ in July 2018 during their joint cover interview. "So he said, ‘I'm going back on tour - what do we want to do about this?’ And I was like, ‘I guess I'm going with you,’" she added. After a heavily-rumoured pregnancy, the couple welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster in 1st February 2018, announcing her birth with a YouTube video titled 'To Our Daughter'. The pair often lovingly referring to each other as husband and wife, resulting in fans frequently suspecting the pair had tied the knot. However, after two years of dating, Kylie and Travis announced their split in September 2019 and have continued to co-parent Stormi together, even quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fai Khadra Kylie has been romantically linked to longtime friend Fai Khadra. Picture: Instagram At the end of 2020, the internet began buzzing with rumours of a romance between Kylie and Fai Khadra. The long time Kardashian-Jenner friend has been linked to Kendall Jenner and Kylie's former best friend Jordyn Woods in the past. Khadra spent a great deal of time with the family during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was seen vacationing with Kylie and her inner circle on trips to Paris and Utah. However, it's thought the pair are just friends.

Drake Drake was linked to Kylie after her split with Travis Scott. Picture: Getty In the immediate aftermath of her split from Travis, Kylie was romantically linked to another rapper - Drake. In November 2019, it was reported that the pair, who have known each other for years, had "mutual feelings for each other" and were thought to be casually dating after being spotted at Drake's 33rd birthday party together. However, reports later emerged claiming Kylie wasn't interested in a serious romance with Drake, who had previously collaborated with her ex Travis Scott. In May 2020, Drake addressed a leaked song of his where he can be heard calling Kylie a "side piece", and apologised to the makeup maven. "Last thing I'd want to do is wake up and have any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day," he said.

Tyga Kylie was first romantically linked to Tyga at her 17th birthday party. Picture: Getty Tyga was first spotted with Kylie, who was 14 at the time, when he performed at her older sister Kendall's sweet 16th birthday party. Three years later, Tyga broke up with his girlfriend of three years Blac Chyna - with whom he shares a son, King Cairo - and was romantically linked to Jenner. Over the years, the couple faced scrutiny over their age difference. They denied all rumours of romance until Jenner turned 18 years old. On Kylie's 18th birthday, Tyga gifted her a $320,000 Ferrari, and the pair even got tattoos in honour of each other. Tyga inked Kylie's name on his arm, while Jenner got a small 't' tatted her ankle, which she later had covered up. Jenner even appeared in two of Tyga's music videos, for songs 'Stimulated' and 'Dope'd Up'. They were pretty on-and-off during the course of their three year relationship, finally breaking up in April 2017.

Jaden Smith Jenner and Smith are thought to have dated, but neither confirmed the alleged romance. Picture: Getty Kylie and Jaden Smith, the son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, reportedly dated way back in 2013. The pair were introduced to each other by mutual friend Jordyn Woods, who has known Jaden and his family since childhood though her late father. Kylie and Jaden were spotted going to the movies together and hanging out on the red carpet, with Kylie even wearing her rumoured boyfriends merch. It's unclear exactly when they split, but they remain friends to this day. They were seen partying together at Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding in 2019.