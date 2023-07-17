Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods REUNITE four years after Tristan cheating scandal

The ex best friends were papped having dinner together after having been feuding for 4 years.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have reunited four years after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal as they dined in an LA restaurant together.

The 25-year-olds seemed in high spirits as they dined together at a sushi place with each other, which shocked fans due to their very public fallout in 2019.

In new pictures obtained by DailyMail.com, Kylie and Jordyn seemed in happy spirits as they left the spot together.

Kylie and Jordyn before their public falling out. Picture: Getty

Kylie and Jordyn were inseparable and even lived together before their public falling out in 2019 over Tristan Thompson.

The friends were ripped apart from a cheating scandal after Jordyn and Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson kissed at a party.

At the time, the basketball player was dating Jenner's older sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunite four years after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. pic.twitter.com/iBZIZMJ8ob — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 16, 2023

Kylie took Khloe's side, who rekindled her romance with Tristan, and Jordyn fell out with the Kardashian family as a result of this.

Jordyn infamously revealed her side of the story on Red Table Talk, and Khloe responded to the 25-year-old on Twitter: "You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

Since 2019, Kylie and Jordyn have led separate lives, and this is the first time they have been spotted together.

The pair were inseparable. Picture: Getty

Fans were of course quick to jump on social media to speak about this occasion with one saying, "t’s weird seeing that knowing what that family made Jordyn go through."

Another quipped: "The Treaty of Versailles if it served," referencing their unlikely re-kindlement.

So far, Kylie and Jordyn have not commented on their reunion.