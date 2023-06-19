Kylie Jenner dragged over Tory Lanez video amid Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

19 June 2023, 12:50

Kylie Jenner shows off her late-to-work fit

Kylie has raised a few eyebrows over a TikTok of her listening to the rapper's music.

Kylie Jenner has been slammed after listening to Tory Lanez in a TikTok video despite him being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion at the reality star's house in 2020.

The 25-year-old posted a clip of her singing an unreleased Tory Lanez song in the background whilst she was sat in the car.

Social media has blasted Kylie over her 'insensitive' actions after the shooting occurred at her house in 2020, and the video has since been deleted.

Kylie Jenner slammed over 'diva' behaviour for not walking her 7 dogs

Kylie was slammed over singing along to a Tory Lanez track.
Kylie was slammed over singing along to a Tory Lanez track. Picture: Instagram
Kylie added a filter to her face and proceeded to lip sync Lanez's unreleased track 'Hurts Me'.
Kylie added a filter to her face and proceeded to lip sync Lanez's unreleased track 'Hurts Me'. Picture: TikTok

Kylie used a trending filter on the video was she proceeded to lip sync to Lanez's unreleased track 'Hurts Me' as she dressed casually in a grey top and trousers.

Fans weren't happy with Kylie for the choice of song as Lanez has been convicted of three felonies: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, shooting a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Megan Thee Stallion was shot following a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house in July 2020 when an argument erupted between her and Lanez.

Tory Lanez reportedly given ANOTHER new sentencing date

Tory Lanez will be sentenced in August.
Tory Lanez will be sentenced in August after shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. . Picture: Getty

One fan wrote in the comments of the now-deleted post: "Are we not gonna talk about how this is tory lanez song."

"This is so insensitive Kylie.. do better." another quipped underneath the video.

Tory Lanez will now be sentenced on August 7 following multiple postponements after trying to strike a deal for a new trial which was rejected.

