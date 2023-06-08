Kylie Jenner slammed over 'diva' behaviour for not walking her 7 dogs

8 June 2023, 11:17

Kylie Jenner goes for a walk in the garden with her baby son

Kylie Jenner shared a TikTok of her 7 dogs being walked, with fans questioning how often she takes care of them.

Reality star Kylie Jenner has been slammed for 'diva' behaviour after she posted a video of a dog walker exercising her seven dogs.

Kylie, who has seven Italian greyhounds and at least four other hounds, was roasted over not walking her dogs herself, who were filmed jumping at Kylie whilst on a walk.

Fans took to the comment section to question Kylie over the amount of dogs she has, also also questioned why she refrains from posting them on her social media.

Kylie Jenner roasted for flaunting 5-year-old daughter Stormi's $40,000 Rolex

Kylie filmed 7 of her dogs being exercised by a dog walker.
Kylie filmed 7 of her dogs being exercised by a dog walker. Picture: TikTok

She captioned the short video with a 'cute face' emoji, and recorded her dogs from a car window as she said 'hi babies' to them.

The seven dogs were all Italian greyhounds, two of which Norman and Bambi used to have an Instagram account where Kylie would share frequent updates.

Fans weren't too happy with Kylie as one said: "Why aren’t you walking your babies" as another quipped: "i haven’t seen these dogs in years."

How many dogs does Kylie Jenner have? Names, ages and more

Others referenced a video where Kylie's ex boyfriend Travis Scott forgot the names of some of her pups, "see why Travis couldn't remember their names."

One fan slammed Kylie for not walking her own dogs and questioned "Have you ever take them on a walk ??? !!!!"

A commented also called the reality star a 'diva' for not walking her own dogs despite so many pups.

Kylie Jenner & rumoured boyfriend Timothee Chalamet pictured together for the first time

Norman is Kylie's first job.
Norman is Kylie's first dog. Picture: Instagram

She has a reported 11 dogs: Norman, Bambi, Rosie, Harlie, Wesley, Penny, Ernie, Sophia, Odie and Jill.

Her most notable dogs are Norman and Bambi - who had a now-defunct Instagram page which hasn't been used since 2017.

Norman and Bambi even welcomed puppies together - who Kylie named Harlie and Rosie.

Daniel Kaluuya On Playing Spider-Punk In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | Capital XTRA

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tupac's sister pens emotional tribute as he receives posthumous Hollywood Walk Of Fame star

Tupac's sister pens emotional tribute as he receives posthumous Hollywood Walk Of Fame star

Tupac

Everything we know about Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend 'Fred'

Everything we know about Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend 'Fred'

Khloe Kardashian scares family with weight loss amid cancer scare

Khloe Kardashian scares family with weight loss amid cancer scare

Pete Davidson unleashes explicit voicemail at PETA who slammed him for buying a dog over adopting

Pete Davidson unleashes explicit voicemail at PETA who slammed him for buying a dog over adopting

Trending

Why did Lil Tjay get arrested?

Why did Lil Tjay get arrested?

Kylie Jenner roasted for flaunting 5-year-old daughter Stormi's $40,000 Rolex

Kylie Jenner roasted for flaunting 5-year-old daughter Stormi's $40,000 Rolex

Drake's half-eaten pizza slice is being sold for $500,000

Drake's half-eaten pizza slice is being sold for $500,000

Drake

Kim Kardashian trolls Kendall Jenner over her multiple NBA player exes

Kim Kardashian trolls Kendall Jenner over her multiple NBA player exes

Nicki Minaj announces release date for fifth album

Nicki Minaj new album 2023: Release date, tracklist, features & more

Nicki Minaj

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100