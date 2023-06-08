Kylie Jenner slammed over 'diva' behaviour for not walking her 7 dogs

Kylie Jenner goes for a walk in the garden with her baby son

Kylie Jenner shared a TikTok of her 7 dogs being walked, with fans questioning how often she takes care of them.

Reality star Kylie Jenner has been slammed for 'diva' behaviour after she posted a video of a dog walker exercising her seven dogs.

Kylie, who has seven Italian greyhounds and at least four other hounds, was roasted over not walking her dogs herself, who were filmed jumping at Kylie whilst on a walk.

Fans took to the comment section to question Kylie over the amount of dogs she has, also also questioned why she refrains from posting them on her social media.

Kylie filmed 7 of her dogs being exercised by a dog walker. Picture: TikTok

She captioned the short video with a 'cute face' emoji, and recorded her dogs from a car window as she said 'hi babies' to them.

The seven dogs were all Italian greyhounds, two of which Norman and Bambi used to have an Instagram account where Kylie would share frequent updates.

Fans weren't too happy with Kylie as one said: "Why aren’t you walking your babies" as another quipped: "i haven’t seen these dogs in years."

Others referenced a video where Kylie's ex boyfriend Travis Scott forgot the names of some of her pups, "see why Travis couldn't remember their names."

One fan slammed Kylie for not walking her own dogs and questioned "Have you ever take them on a walk ??? !!!!"

A commented also called the reality star a 'diva' for not walking her own dogs despite so many pups.

Norman is Kylie's first dog. Picture: Instagram

She has a reported 11 dogs: Norman, Bambi, Rosie, Harlie, Wesley, Penny, Ernie, Sophia, Odie and Jill.

Her most notable dogs are Norman and Bambi - who had a now-defunct Instagram page which hasn't been used since 2017.

Norman and Bambi even welcomed puppies together - who Kylie named Harlie and Rosie.