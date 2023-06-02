Kylie Jenner & rumoured boyfriend Timothee Chalamet pictured together for the first time
2 June 2023, 11:03
Kylie Jenner goes for a walk in the garden with her baby son
Kylie and Timothee have been snapped together after months of dating speculation.
Kylie Jenner and her rumoured boyfriend Timothee Chalamet appear to have taken their relationship to the next level after they were pictured meeting each other's families.
The rumours started back in January after the pair were papped embracing at Paris Fashion Week, and things have only gone up from there, having now been snapped together.
Jenner's sister Kendall and Chalamet's sister Pauline were papped spending time together at a BBQ along with the rumoured couple Kylie and Timothee.
Kylie Jenner's car spotted at rumoured boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's house
In pictures obtained by Page Six, Kylie and Timothee were seen mingling amongst their pals in a garden spending quality time together.
Kylie wore a tie-dye crop top and Timothee could be seen wearing a purple t-shirt and blue shorts.
It is the first time that the reality star and the award-winning actor have been photographed together amid multiple rumours of dating between the pair.
Travis Scott 'responds' to Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating rumours
Kylie's car was papped in Timothee's driveway a couple of months ago, which seemingly confirmed the rumours that the pair were official.
A source told ET that the relationship is "new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun."
Neither Kylie or Timothee have responded to the rumours of their relationship.
Halle Bailey & Jonah Hauer-King Reveal Their Best Memories From Filming 🧜♀️ | Capital XTRA