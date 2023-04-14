Kylie Jenner's car spotted at rumoured boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's house

Kylie Jenner's car was papped at rumoured flame Timothee Chalamet's house amid claims she's dating the Hollywood actor.

Kylie Jenner's luxe Range Rover was papped arriving at the home of actor Timothee Chalamet, prompting even more speculation that the pair are dating.

Rumours started earlier this year after the reality star and Hollywood actor were spotted embracing at Paris Fashion Week.

Now, pictures have emerged of Kylie's car at Chalamet's house, prompting speculation that the pair are seeing each other!

Kylie's car was spotted at rumoured flame Timothee Chalamet's house! Picture: Instagram

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old reality star's black Range Rover was spotted at the house of the 27-year-old 'Dune' actor.

The Hollywood actor bought the $11 million property in 2022, which is about an hour away from Kylie's extravagant $36.5 million estate.

This comes after rumours of their romance have been circulating since January, thanks to various gossip pages and social media.

Chalamet is a Hollywood actor, who has dated other actresses like Lily-Rose Depp. Picture: Getty

Kylie split from on/off boyfriend Travis Scott just before the New Year, who share two children together.

A tipster claimed to DeuxMoi that the pair have been secretly dating for a few months, with sources claiming "they are both going to be at Coachella," which is this weekend.

We shall see what the weekend holds for Kylie and Timothee!