Kylie Jenner accused of 'sexualising' Easter with racy snaps

11 April 2023, 12:06

Kylie Jenner shows off stunning figure in green dress on Instagram

Fans have slammed the reality star for trying to 'sexualise Easter' after she posted a string of racy snaps to her Instagram.

Kylie Jenner has been accused of trying to 'sexualise Easter' after posting a string of racy snaps to celebrate the Christian holiday.

The reality star and business mogul took to Instagram on Easter Sunday to show off a low-rise green and sheer Jean Paul Gaultier dress.

"happy easter," the 25-year-old wrote in the caption of the pictures, and fans had a lot to say about the sultry snaps of Kylie on the religious holiday.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to legally change son's name from Wolf to Aire

Kylie posted some sultry snaps to social media to commemorate Easter.
Kylie posted some sultry snaps to social media to commemorate Easter. Picture: Instagram
Some fans weren't happy with Kylie's Easter post.
Some fans weren't happy with Kylie's Easter post. Picture: Instagram

The Kardashians star posed with a wicker basket filled with eggs and sunflowers as an accessory, and arched her back with her chest on display.

This led fans to question the intent behind the images posted on the religious holiday.

"Really? You can’t skip one day? It’s Easter. How about just a cute family pic.." one fan wrote in the comment section of her post.

Kylie Jenner loses almost A MILLION followers after 'mocking' Selena Gomez

Kylie also posted this adorable snap of her baby son Aire.
Kylie also posted this adorable snap of her baby son Aire. Picture: Instagram

Another quipped: "Give it a rest it's Easter," with others writing "Easter isn't about you."

However, others were less critical of Kylie's snaps with one saying "beautiful Ky, green looks great on you."

Kylie followed up the racy snaps with more wholesome Easter pictures - including adorable snaps of her children Stormi and Aire.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Frank Ocean dating history: does he have a boyfriend & who has he dated?

Frank Ocean dating history: does he have a boyfriend & who has he dated?

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean Coachella 2023 setlist: songs, rumours & more

Frank Ocean Coachella 2023 setlist: songs, rumours & more

Frank Ocean

Pregnant Rihanna shares adorable Easter snaps of baby son

Pregnant Rihanna shares adorable Easter snaps of baby son

Rihanna

Tory Lanez sentencing delayed AGAIN as he demands new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Tory Lanez sentencing delayed AGAIN as he demands new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Trending

Kylie Jenner dating history: from Tyga to Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner dating history: from Tyga to Travis Scott

Beyoncé slammed over Chlöe Bailey's low album sales

Beyoncé slammed over Chlöe Bailey's low album sales

Beyonce

Doja Cat new album: title, release date, tracklist, features & more

Doja Cat new album: title, release date, tracklist, features & more

Maya Jama, 28, addresses Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, dating rumours

Maya Jama, 28, addresses Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, dating rumours

Kim Kardashian is cast in American Horror Story and social media has had their say

Social media reacts after Kim Kardashian is cast in American Horror Story

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
Homegrown Heat
90's Hip-Hop Classics
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection