Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to legally change son's name from Wolf to Aire

17 March 2023, 11:03

After much deliberation, Kylie and Travis are legally changing their son's name.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have filed documents to legally change their son's name from Wolf to Aire.

The on/off couple recently requested papers for their son's name to be changed, over a year after he was born to the reality star and singer.

According to TMZ, the parents said that they "regret the initial name choice" and believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit."

Kylie Jenner's ex-friends Jordyn Woods and Pia Mia support Selena Gomez amid drama

Kylie shared previously-unreleased footage of Aire.
Kylie and her son Aire. . Picture: Instagram

Both Jenner and Scott have signed the papers requesting the name change and are currently waiting for courts to finalise the name change.

The reality star and rapper announced in March 2022, one month after the birth of their son that they had changed his name.

“FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story, adding, “WE JUST REALLY DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM.”

Kylie Jenner loses almost A MILLION followers after 'mocking' Selena Gomez

Kylie and Travis are rumoured to be on the rocks.
Kylie and Travis have two children and have split. . Picture: Getty Images

It wasn't until January 2023 when they revealed his new name alongside adorable snaps of the little one's face.

Kylie revealed the tots face with a series of pictures posted to Instagram, with the caption simply being her son's name.

The reality TV star and “Sicko Mode” rapper, who started dating in 2017, also share daughter Stormi, 5.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Larsa Pippen reveals she'll 'definitely' change last name if she marries Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen reveals she'll 'definitely' change last name if she marries Marcus Jordan

Avril Lavigne's former fiancée Mod Sun's concert crowd chant 'F*** Tyga'

Avril Lavigne's former fiancée Mod Sun's concert crowd chant 'F*** Tyga'

Aitch, D-Block Europe and Stormzy lead The Global Awards 2023 nominations

Aitch, Raye and D-Block Europe lead The Global Awards 2023 nominations

Ciara responds to outrage over sheer Vanity Fair dress with hilarious TikTok

Ciara responds to outrage over sheer Vanity Fair dress with hilarious TikTok

Trending

Chris Brown concert-goer allegedly splits from his girlfriend over viral lap dance

Chris Brown concert-goer allegedly splits from his girlfriend over viral lap dance

Chris Brown

Naomi Campbell accused of ‘worst Photoshop ever’ in Oscars red carpet post

Naomi Campbell accused of ‘worst Photoshop ever’ in Oscars red carpet post

Khloe Kardashian deletes photo after fans spot Photoshop fail on her thighs and waist

Khloe Kardashian deletes photo after fans spot Photoshop fail on her thighs and waist

Tems claps back amid 'view-blocking' Oscars dress backlash

Tems claps back amid 'view-blocking' Oscars dress backlash

Lil Nas X issues apology to trans community after being accused of mocking them

Lil Nas X issues apology to trans community after being accused of mocking them

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
Homegrown Heat
90's Hip-Hop Classics
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection