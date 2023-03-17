Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to legally change son's name from Wolf to Aire

After much deliberation, Kylie and Travis are legally changing their son's name.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have filed documents to legally change their son's name from Wolf to Aire.

The on/off couple recently requested papers for their son's name to be changed, over a year after he was born to the reality star and singer.

According to TMZ, the parents said that they "regret the initial name choice" and believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit."

Kylie and her son Aire. . Picture: Instagram

Both Jenner and Scott have signed the papers requesting the name change and are currently waiting for courts to finalise the name change.

The reality star and rapper announced in March 2022, one month after the birth of their son that they had changed his name.

“FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story, adding, “WE JUST REALLY DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM.”

Kylie and Travis have two children and have split. . Picture: Getty Images

It wasn't until January 2023 when they revealed his new name alongside adorable snaps of the little one's face.

Kylie revealed the tots face with a series of pictures posted to Instagram, with the caption simply being her son's name.

The reality TV star and “Sicko Mode” rapper, who started dating in 2017, also share daughter Stormi, 5.