How many dogs does Kylie Jenner has? Names, ages and more

Kylie Jenner has a long list of dogs!

Kylie Jenner is a mum of two, and a dog mum of even more.

The star of The Kardashians, 25, tends to show off her dogs sporadically, and seems to add a new one every time they make an appearance.

She has a reported 11 dogs: Norman, Bambi, Rosie, Harlie, Wesley, Penny, Ernie, Sophia, Odie and Jill.

It is sometimes a struggle to count every hound Jenner has, but here's a list of all of Kylie's dogs.

