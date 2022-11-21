How many dogs does Kylie Jenner has? Names, ages and more
21 November 2022, 16:52
Kylie Jenner has a long list of dogs!
Kylie Jenner is a mum of two, and a dog mum of even more.
The star of The Kardashians, 25, tends to show off her dogs sporadically, and seems to add a new one every time they make an appearance.
She has a reported 11 dogs: Norman, Bambi, Rosie, Harlie, Wesley, Penny, Ernie, Sophia, Odie and Jill.
It is sometimes a struggle to count every hound Jenner has, but here's a list of all of Kylie's dogs.
Norman
Norman was Kylie's first dog, and welcomed him back in the early 2010's.
He even had his own Instagram page with Bambi, which sadly hasn't been used since 2017.
Bambi
Kylie welcomed Bambi to the family soon after Norman.
She shared the now-redundant Instagram account with her fellow dog pal.
Harlie and Rosie
Norman and Bambi welcomed puppies together - who Kylie named Harlie and Rosie.
Their birth caused Kylie to miss the 2016 AMA Awards.
Penny
Penny was a gift from Kylie's ex BFF Jordyn Woods, and is a dashound.
She shared the news on Instagram to welcome her new arrival.
Ernie
Ernie, a Chihuahua / Daschund, joined the Jenner family and even made an appearance on the Instagram for the two greyhounds.
Kevin
Kylie welcomed baby Kevin to the family in February 2021. She called the greyhound 'my son' on her Instagram stories.
Wesley
Kylie welcomed Wesley, a black and brown puppy, in February 2018.
Her other dogs
Kylie has an expansive number of dogs - it is not currently known if she looks after them all themselves, but she presumably has some help towards this.
She also has dogs named Sophia, Odie and Jill, who feature less on her social media.