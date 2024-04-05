Met Gala 2024: This year’s theme explained

Met Gala 2024: This year’s theme explained. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What is the theme for the 2024 Met Gala and what does it mean? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The first Monday in May marks the annual Met Gala, where the creme de la creme of A-List celebrities dress up in their finest for the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fundraiser.

Hosted on Monday, 6th May for 2024, The Met Gala has a different theme each year based on the upcoming exhibition at the museum's Costume Institute.

So, what is the theme for the 2024 Met Gala and what does it mean? Here's everything you need to know.

Tems at the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

What is the theme for the 2024 Met Gala?

The 2024 Met Gala's theme is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', and the official dress code is 'The Garden of Time'.

The fashion exhibit will follow the theme throughout 400 years of history, and some garments are too fragile they will be projected and reimagined via AI and CGI.

A curator of the museum, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue that exhibition will be shaped around three main “zones”—Land, Sea, and Sky—that pay tribute to the natural world.

Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Anna Wintour attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's announcement of the Costume Institute's spring 2024 exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" in New York on November 8, 2023. Picture: Getty

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made an entrance to the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

What does the 2024 Met Gala theme 'Sleeping Beauties' mean?

It is not long to go until the 2024 Met Gala, and the theme 'Sleeping Beauties' might be a little hard to decipher as to what it means.

The dress code is 'The Garden in Time', and is inspired by JG Ballard's short story of the same name.

The 'sleeping beauties' of the garments is not inspired by the Disney princess Aurora, but rather the fragility of the garments needing to be places in special glass 'coffins' rather than typical mannequins according to curators.