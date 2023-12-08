Nicki Minaj reveals Met Gala 2022 look ‘cemented’ her decision to get breast reduction surgery

By Anna Suffolk

Nicki Minaj has revealed that the reason she underwent a breast reduction was due to her Met Gala look.

Nicki Minaj has opened up about her breast reduction in a recent interview with Vogue, revealing that the Met Gala 2022 was the catalyst for her undergoing the surgery.

The 41-year-old spoke candidly about her operation while appearing in Vogue's Life In Looks YouTube segment.

Nicki previously admitted to undergoing a breast reduction in June 2023, after posting on Instagram 'New boobs who dis'?

Nicki underwent a breast reduction. Picture: Getty

"I just realised just this moment that actually there was something good that came out of this," Nicki said after being shown a picture of her from the 2022 Met Gala, where she wore a black Burberry look.

"It’s what really cemented the fact for me that I had to get my breast reduction," continued Nicki, who released her long-awaited album 'Pink Friday 2' earlier this month.

Nicki also noted that whilst she "loved" the look during her fitting, she predicted that "these boobs are gonna be spilling out."

Nicki wore a Burberry dress to the 2022 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The mother-of-one also said: "And by the time we were ready to go, I looked in the mirror, I said, "Guys, my boobs are still spilling out."

Even during red carpet interviews at the 2022 Met, Nicki mentioned her bust: "Enjoy these ti****s, ’cause y’all ain’t gonna see that ever again," she jokingly said.

In her November 2023 cover interview with Vogue, she spoke about her cosmetic surgery, and said: "I used to want a bigger butt, and now I look back and realize how silly that was. So — love your curves, and love your non-curves. There’s nothing wrong with any of it."