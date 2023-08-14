Is Nicki Minaj going on tour in 2024?

Is Nicki Minaj about to go on tour next year?

Nicki Minaj is set to release her upcoming project 'Pink Friday 2' later this year, and talk has turned to whether the rapper will tour.

The rapper last toured the world back in 2019 during the 'Nicki Wrld Tour' alongside the late rapper Juice WRLD, and fans are suspecting that she will take to the stage in 2024.

So, is Nicki Minaj going on tour on 2024? Here's all we know.

Nicki last toured in 2019 (pictured). Picture: Alamy