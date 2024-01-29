Inside Nicki Minaj’s ‘Big Foot’ lyrics amid Megan Thee Stallion feud

What are the lyrics to Nicki Minaj's 'Bigfoot'?

Here are the full lyrics to Nicki Minaj's track 'Bigfoot':

[Intro]

(B*tch, you been doin' it, been at it)

Your flow is such a bore

Drinkin' a bottle of Henny through a straw

B*tch, you better stop that dialogue (28 shit)

'Fore I hit Carl and buy your catalogue (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha-ha)

Sigh

How you f*ck your mother man when she die?

How you go on Gayle King and can't cry?

Chile, bye

Big foot, but you still a small fry

Swearin' on your dead mother when you lie

Megan Thee Stallion's past lovers were mentioned. Picture: Getty

[Verse]

Ayo

This little beggin' wh*re talkin' 'bout Megan's law

For a free beat, you can hit Megan raw (Uh)

If you a ghost writer, Pardi in Megan jaw (Uh)

Shots thrown but I still ain't let Megan score (Tell 'em, uh)

Bad b*tch she like six foot (Uh), I call her, "Big Foot" (Brrr)

The b*tch fell off, I said, "Get up on your good foot" (Ah, ah)

Uh, she ain't still topped Red Ruby (No, no, no; Uh-huh)

Tryna steal the sauce, I said "Get up out my cook book" (Brrr)

But really I'm a sweetie pie

P-R-T-T-Y but I'm P-E-T-T-Y (Brrr)

Um, why did you lie about your lypo? (Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh)

F*ckin' your best friend man is crazy, you the type, though (Uh, uh, uh)

You was lyin' to the Queen then you went lyin' to the King

Gale, that thirty-year-old tea, so stale

Kylie, kicked you out and made you stumble to the car

Barbz, I need a good alcohol bar

Roman, wait, that was the bar

Like a body builder, I keep raisin' the bar

Fuck you get shot with no scar? (Brrr)

This little piggy toxic, someone adopt it (Ah-ha)

Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm-mm

Sh*t'll get dark like chocolate

I'm 'bout to get up in you’re a**, b*tch, clench (Woo)

Mm, yeah, sort of like French

They got you all them Grammy's bot your flow's still a no

What a Fiasco, Lupe

Future made you pay (Ha-ha)

She wanna Pardi with DaBaby while rubbin' on Tory toupe

I guess she needed Moneybaggs for them Trey Songz

She G-Eazy, Carl made her crawl for it

Yo, why the f*ck they poke the Monsta?

F*ckin' with Nicki, this yeah, ho, I'm cummin' like a p*rn star

She just mad that no n***a ever loved her

No n***a gon' stan ten toes behind her

Is it my fault I got good vaginer?

Why the f*ck is you humpin' on a minor?

'Cause she was lyin' on your dead mama

On, on your dead mama

Lyin' on your dead mama

On your dead mama

Lyin' on your dead mama

On your dead mama

Lyin' on your dead mama

Lyin' on your dead mama

You was lyin' to the Queen and you went lyin' to the King, Gayle

That thirty-year-old tea, so stale

Kylie, kicked you out and made you stumble to the car

Barbz, I need a good alcohol bar

Roman, wait, that was the bar

Like a body builder, I keep raisin' the bar

F*ck you get shot with no scar? (Brrr)

This little piggy toxic, someone adopt it (Ah-ha)

Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm-mm

Sh*t'll get dark like chocolate

I'm 'bout to get up in you’re a**, b*tch, clench (Woo)

Mm, yeah, sort of like French

They got you all them Grammy's but your flow's still a no

What a Fiasco, Lupe

Future made you pay (Ha-ha)

She wanna Pardi with DaBaby while rubbin' on Tory toupe

I guess she needed Moneybaggs for them Trey Songz

She G-Eazy, Carl made her crawl for it

And, why the f*ck they poke the Monsta?

Fuckin' with Nicki, this yeah, ho, I'm cummin' like a p*rn star

She just mad that no n*gga ever loved her

No *igga gon' stan ten toes behind her

Is it my fault I got good vagin-er?

Why the f*ck is you humpin' on a minor?

'Cause she was lyin' on your dead mama (Uh)

On, on your dead mama (Ah-ha-ha-ha)

Lyin' on your dead mama (Uh)

On, on your dead mama (Okay)

Lyin' on your dead mama (Uh)

On, on your dead mama

Lyin' on your dead mama (Uh)

Lyin', lyin', lyin', lyin' on your dead mama

[Outro]

Now, listen up, Big Foot

You know I got a lot of tea, I went easy on you (Glass fragment foot ass, b*tch)

You, know, whenever I meet a woman that would f*ck her friend's man (And let your friend talk about your ex-friends baby on the internet, no, no)

I know that they have a very evil spirit (Where my prayer warriors at?)

Uh, I don't think you want the next installment of this song

I know it's the most attention you've ever gotten

One flow h*e, but, uh, trust

If you don't apologize to your mama in twenty four hours

Sh*t gon' get uglier than Ken Barbie, okay? Don't play

Um, and also, I'd like to say to my supporters

I love you, may God bless you, you're amazing

Um, all the good p*ssy gyal dem too, yes

But, I'm very serious

Ho, the things that you've lied about

Even pertaining to your mom

You don't want them out, okay?

Now, since you think it's funny to speak about people's families

We'll all join in

We'll all play the reindeer games

Soon as your new nose heals

And soon as your—

Well, let's leave that for the second installment, brrr