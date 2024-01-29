Inside Nicki Minaj’s ‘Big Foot’ lyrics amid Megan Thee Stallion feud
29 January 2024, 11:46
Nicki Minaj fan promotes Pink Friday 2 at a council meeting
What are the lyrics of Nicki Minaj's diss track against Megan Thee Stallion 'Bigfoot?'
Listen to this article
Nicki Minaj and her drama with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion continues as the 'Pink Friday' rapper has come for Megan in a new diss-track titled 'Bigfoot'.
Their disagreement has escalated over the weekend after Megan dropped her latest track 'Hiss', and whilst she didn't name names, Nicki took some of the shots as an attack against her.
So, Nicki has dropped a new track taking aim at Megan Thee Stallion, and here are the lyrics.
-
What are the lyrics to Nicki Minaj's 'Bigfoot'?
Here are the full lyrics to Nicki Minaj's track 'Bigfoot':
[Intro]
(B*tch, you been doin' it, been at it)
Your flow is such a bore
Drinkin' a bottle of Henny through a straw
B*tch, you better stop that dialogue (28 shit)
'Fore I hit Carl and buy your catalogue (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha-ha)
Sigh
How you f*ck your mother man when she die?
How you go on Gayle King and can't cry?
Chile, bye
Big foot, but you still a small fry
Swearin' on your dead mother when you lie
[Verse]
Ayo
This little beggin' wh*re talkin' 'bout Megan's law
For a free beat, you can hit Megan raw (Uh)
If you a ghost writer, Pardi in Megan jaw (Uh)
Shots thrown but I still ain't let Megan score (Tell 'em, uh)
Bad b*tch she like six foot (Uh), I call her, "Big Foot" (Brrr)
The b*tch fell off, I said, "Get up on your good foot" (Ah, ah)
Uh, she ain't still topped Red Ruby (No, no, no; Uh-huh)
Tryna steal the sauce, I said "Get up out my cook book" (Brrr)
But really I'm a sweetie pie
P-R-T-T-Y but I'm P-E-T-T-Y (Brrr)
Um, why did you lie about your lypo? (Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh)
F*ckin' your best friend man is crazy, you the type, though (Uh, uh, uh)
You was lyin' to the Queen then you went lyin' to the King
Gale, that thirty-year-old tea, so stale
Kylie, kicked you out and made you stumble to the car
Barbz, I need a good alcohol bar
Roman, wait, that was the bar
Like a body builder, I keep raisin' the bar
Fuck you get shot with no scar? (Brrr)
This little piggy toxic, someone adopt it (Ah-ha)
Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm-mm
Sh*t'll get dark like chocolate
I'm 'bout to get up in you’re a**, b*tch, clench (Woo)
Mm, yeah, sort of like French
They got you all them Grammy's bot your flow's still a no
What a Fiasco, Lupe
Future made you pay (Ha-ha)
She wanna Pardi with DaBaby while rubbin' on Tory toupe
I guess she needed Moneybaggs for them Trey Songz
She G-Eazy, Carl made her crawl for it
Yo, why the f*ck they poke the Monsta?
F*ckin' with Nicki, this yeah, ho, I'm cummin' like a p*rn star
She just mad that no n***a ever loved her
No n***a gon' stan ten toes behind her
Is it my fault I got good vaginer?
Why the f*ck is you humpin' on a minor?
'Cause she was lyin' on your dead mama
On, on your dead mama
Lyin' on your dead mama
On your dead mama
Lyin' on your dead mama
On your dead mama
Lyin' on your dead mama
Lyin' on your dead mama
On, on your dead mama (Ah-ha-ha-ha)
Lyin' on your dead mama (Uh)
On, on your dead mama (Okay)
Lyin' on your dead mama (Uh)
On, on your dead mama
Lyin' on your dead mama (Uh)
Lyin', lyin', lyin', lyin' on your dead mama
[Outro]
Now, listen up, Big Foot
You know I got a lot of tea, I went easy on you (Glass fragment foot ass, b*tch)
You, know, whenever I meet a woman that would f*ck her friend's man (And let your friend talk about your ex-friends baby on the internet, no, no)
I know that they have a very evil spirit (Where my prayer warriors at?)
Uh, I don't think you want the next installment of this song
I know it's the most attention you've ever gotten
One flow h*e, but, uh, trust
If you don't apologize to your mama in twenty four hours
Sh*t gon' get uglier than Ken Barbie, okay? Don't play
Um, and also, I'd like to say to my supporters
I love you, may God bless you, you're amazing
Um, all the good p*ssy gyal dem too, yes
But, I'm very serious
Ho, the things that you've lied about
Even pertaining to your mom
You don't want them out, okay?
Now, since you think it's funny to speak about people's families
We'll all join in
We'll all play the reindeer games
Soon as your new nose heals
And soon as your—
Well, let's leave that for the second installment, brrr