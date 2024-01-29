Inside Nicki Minaj’s ‘Big Foot’ lyrics amid Megan Thee Stallion feud

Nicki Minaj and her drama with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion continues as the 'Pink Friday' rapper has come for Megan in a new diss-track titled 'Bigfoot'.

Their disagreement has escalated over the weekend after Megan dropped her latest track 'Hiss', and whilst she didn't name names, Nicki took some of the shots as an attack against her.

So, Nicki has dropped a new track taking aim at Megan Thee Stallion, and here are the lyrics.

Nicki underwent a breast reduction.
Nicki has dropped a track dissing Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Getty

  1. What are the lyrics to Nicki Minaj's 'Bigfoot'?

    Here are the full lyrics to Nicki Minaj's track 'Bigfoot':

    [Intro]

    (B*tch, you been doin' it, been at it)

    Your flow is such a bore

    Drinkin' a bottle of Henny through a straw

    B*tch, you better stop that dialogue (28 shit)

    'Fore I hit Carl and buy your catalogue (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha-ha)

    Sigh

    How you f*ck your mother man when she die?

    How you go on Gayle King and can't cry?

    Chile, bye

    Big foot, but you still a small fry

    Swearin' on your dead mother when you lie

    Megan Thee Stallion's past lovers were mentioned.
    Megan Thee Stallion's past lovers were mentioned. Picture: Getty

    [Verse]

    Ayo

    This little beggin' wh*re talkin' 'bout Megan's law

    For a free beat, you can hit Megan raw (Uh)

    If you a ghost writer, Pardi in Megan jaw (Uh)

    Shots thrown but I still ain't let Megan score (Tell 'em, uh)

    Bad b*tch she like six foot (Uh), I call her, "Big Foot" (Brrr)

    The b*tch fell off, I said, "Get up on your good foot" (Ah, ah)

    Uh, she ain't still topped Red Ruby (No, no, no; Uh-huh)

    Tryna steal the sauce, I said "Get up out my cook book" (Brrr)

    But really I'm a sweetie pie

    P-R-T-T-Y but I'm P-E-T-T-Y (Brrr)

    Um, why did you lie about your lypo? (Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh)

    F*ckin' your best friend man is crazy, you the type, though (Uh, uh, uh)

    You was lyin' to the Queen then you went lyin' to the King

    Gale, that thirty-year-old tea, so stale

    Kylie, kicked you out and made you stumble to the car

    Barbz, I need a good alcohol bar

    Roman, wait, that was the bar

    Like a body builder, I keep raisin' the bar

    Fuck you get shot with no scar? (Brrr)

    This little piggy toxic, someone adopt it (Ah-ha)

    Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm-mm

    Sh*t'll get dark like chocolate

    I'm 'bout to get up in you’re a**, b*tch, clench (Woo)

    Mm, yeah, sort of like French

    They got you all them Grammy's bot your flow's still a no

    What a Fiasco, Lupe

    Future made you pay (Ha-ha)

    She wanna Pardi with DaBaby while rubbin' on Tory toupe

    I guess she needed Moneybaggs for them Trey Songz

    She G-Eazy, Carl made her crawl for it

    Yo, why the f*ck they poke the Monsta?

    F*ckin' with Nicki, this yeah, ho, I'm cummin' like a p*rn star

    She just mad that no n***a ever loved her

    No n***a gon' stan ten toes behind her

    Is it my fault I got good vaginer?

    Why the f*ck is you humpin' on a minor?

    'Cause she was lyin' on your dead mama

    On, on your dead mama

    Lyin' on your dead mama

    On your dead mama

    Lyin' on your dead mama

    On your dead mama

    Lyin' on your dead mama

    Lyin' on your dead mama

    [Outro]

    Now, listen up, Big Foot

    You know I got a lot of tea, I went easy on you (Glass fragment foot ass, b*tch)

    You, know, whenever I meet a woman that would f*ck her friend's man (And let your friend talk about your ex-friends baby on the internet, no, no)

    I know that they have a very evil spirit (Where my prayer warriors at?)

    Uh, I don't think you want the next installment of this song

    I know it's the most attention you've ever gotten

    One flow h*e, but, uh, trust

    If you don't apologize to your mama in twenty four hours

    Sh*t gon' get uglier than Ken Barbie, okay? Don't play

    Um, and also, I'd like to say to my supporters

    I love you, may God bless you, you're amazing

    Um, all the good p*ssy gyal dem too, yes

    But, I'm very serious

    Ho, the things that you've lied about

    Even pertaining to your mom

    You don't want them out, okay?

    Now, since you think it's funny to speak about people's families

    We'll all join in

    We'll all play the reindeer games

    Soon as your new nose heals

    And soon as your—

    Well, let's leave that for the second installment, brrr

