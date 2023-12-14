Nicki Minaj 'Pink Friday 2' Tour: Dates, Venues, Tickets & More

14 December 2023

Nicki Minaj is taking her tunes to the road with her Pink Friday 2 World Tour; here's everything you need to know about tickets, dates, venues and more!

You’ve waited long enough – now the time has come, as Nicki Minaj presents: The Pink Friday 2 World Tour!

See the number 1 selling superstar Nicki Minaj – live at arenas across the country from May 2024, that marks her biggest tour yet.

Nicki will be coming to London, Manchester and Birmingham as well as across Europe and America, where she will play old and new tunes alike!

Nicki is coming to the UK!
Nicki is coming to the UK! Picture: Live Nation

The one and only Queen of Hip-Hop Nicki Minaj has officially announced the dates and venues on her worldwide outing in 2024, Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

The Barbz have eagerly anticipated her touring return with headline arena shows in North America and Europe, including festival appearances at Rolling Loud California, and more yet to be announced.

PINK FRIDAY 2 WORLD TOUR DATES:

Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2

How to buy tickets

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 15th December at 9:00 am, and you can find yours here.

