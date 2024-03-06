Get Tickets to Women's Super League - Arsenal V Chelsea on 15th March

6 March 2024, 09:14

Get Tickets to Women's Super League - Arsenal V Chelsea on 15th March
Get Tickets to Women's Super League - Arsenal V Chelsea on 15th March. Picture: Client

Here's how you can get tickets to the last game in the WSL this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Friday, 15th March marks a big day for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League: the last game in the league that takes place at Stamford Bridge this season, and the chance to revenge the recent 4-1 defeat to Arsenal (December 2023).

To add more flavour to the mix, it’s Chelsea manager Emma Hayes’ last season in charge. With both teams close at the top of the table, it could be a potential title-deciding game for the league this season; in a packed stadium, the atmosphere will be electric.

>>> GET CHELSEA V ARSENAL TICKETS HERE <<<

Here's how to get tickets to the Chelsea V Arsenal WSL game.

Chelsea will take on Arsenal.
Chelsea will take on Arsenal. Picture: Client

Bear witness to the potential return to the pitch of Catarina Macario (ma-car-rio) together with stars Lauren James and Millie Bright in action. Anticipated to be a lively game, watch the clash of the season take place at Stamford Bridge.

You can get your tickets here.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Tours & Live Dates

See more Latest Tours & Live Dates

SZA announces headline show at BST Hyde Park

SZA announces London headline show at BST Hyde Park

News

MOBOs 2024 winners: All the nominees and who won

MOBOs 2024 winners: All the nominees and who won

News

MOBO Awards 2024: Location, Date, Performers, Tickets & More

MOBO Awards 2024: Location, Date, Performers, Tickets & More

News

Burna Boy at London Stadium 2024: Date, Tickets & More

Burna Boy 'I Told Them... Tour' at London Stadium 2024: Date, Tickets & More

News

Trending

Inside Brit Award winner RAYE's 'Flip A Switch' lyrics

Inside Brit Award winner RAYE's 'Flip A Switch' lyrics

News

Ja Rule speaks out after being denied entry into the UK amid last-minute tour cancellation

Ja Rule speaks out after being denied entry into the UK amid last-minute tour cancellation

News

Ice Spice 'Y2K' album: Release date, tracklist, features & more

Ice Spice 'Y2K' album: Release date, tracklist, features & more

News

Chris Brown confirmed he's touring in 2024

Is Chris Brown going on tour in 2024?

News

The Capital XTRA 100 2024: Vote for your favourite songs!

The Capital XTRA 100 2024: Vote for your favourite songs!

News

The singer owes a huge £1.3 million after not fulfilling his loan in Popeyes investment.

Chris Brown ‘could lose home’ over £1.3million fast food franchise debt

News