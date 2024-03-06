Get Tickets to Women's Super League - Arsenal V Chelsea on 15th March
6 March 2024, 09:14
Here's how you can get tickets to the last game in the WSL this year.
Friday, 15th March marks a big day for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League: the last game in the league that takes place at Stamford Bridge this season, and the chance to revenge the recent 4-1 defeat to Arsenal (December 2023).
To add more flavour to the mix, it’s Chelsea manager Emma Hayes’ last season in charge. With both teams close at the top of the table, it could be a potential title-deciding game for the league this season; in a packed stadium, the atmosphere will be electric.
>>> GET CHELSEA V ARSENAL TICKETS HERE <<<
Here's how to get tickets to the Chelsea V Arsenal WSL game.
Bear witness to the potential return to the pitch of Catarina Macario (ma-car-rio) together with stars Lauren James and Millie Bright in action. Anticipated to be a lively game, watch the clash of the season take place at Stamford Bridge.
You can get your tickets here.