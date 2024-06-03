K-Trap UK Tour 2024 - Dates, Tickets & More

K-Trap UK Tour 2024 - Dates, Tickets & More. Picture: Getty Images / Client

Here's how to bag your tickets to K-Trap's UK Tour this year!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

K-Trap is heading on tour later this year, and is set to be a blast following the release of his debut album 'SMILE?' in May.

K-Trap is a trailblazer within the UK music scene, celebrated as a BRIT-nominated artist and multi-Mobo award winner. Hailing from South London, Gipsy Hill; he has become one of the foremost figures in UK Rap and Drill, leading the way for his generation.

The rapper is set to visit Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and his hometown of London in September 2024.

K Trap is heading on tour! Picture: Client

His uniquely vivid storytelling is expressed through his lyrics, which showcase the harsh reality of growing up in the concrete jungle streets of South London. His illustrious influence has amassed a substantial cult-like following and stamped himself as the spearhead of youth culture.

Here are the full dates for K-Trap's UK Tour:

O2 Glasgow - 1st September 2024

O2 Ritz Manchester - 4th September 2024

O2 Institute Birmingham - 5th September 2024

SWX Bristol - 6th September 2024

Roundhouse London - 10th September 2024

You can buy your tickets here.