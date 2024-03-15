Kid Cudi's The INSANO: ENGAGE THE RAGE WORLD TOUR 2025: Dates, Tickets & More

15 March 2024, 09:00

Kid Cudi's The INSANO: ENGAGE THE RAGE WORLD TOUR 2025: Dates, Tickets & More. Picture: CLIENT

Here's everything you need to know about Kid Cudi's 'INSANO: ENGAGE THE RAGE' tour.

Kid Cudi has announced he will be taking his 'INSANO: ENGAGE THE RAGE' tour Worldwide to hit 43 cities across North America, UK, and Europe from 28 June 2024 – 18 March 2025.

Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, is an American actor, Grammy Award winning musician and multi-platinum recording artist from Cleveland, Ohio.

With support from Pusha T, the 'INSANO: ENGAGE THE RAGE' tour is one hot ticket!

Kid Cudi is coming to the UK!
Kid Cudi is coming to the UK! Picture: Client

  1. What UK dates is Kid Cudi playing for the 'INSANO: ENGAGE THE RAGE' Tour?

    Here are the UK dates for Kid Cudi's 'INSANO: ENGAGE THE RAGE' tour:

    • Fri Mar 14 2025 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
    • Sat Mar 15 2025 Manchester, UK Co-op Live
    • Tue Mar 18 2025 London, UK The O2

    These dates will include support from Pusha T.

    Kid Cudi is taking his INSANO Album on tour.
    Kid Cudi is taking his INSANO Album on tour. Picture: Getty

  2. How can I get tickets to Kid Cudi?

    Tickets for the 'INSANO: ENGAGE THE RAGE' tour go on General On-sale 15 March at 10am GMT.

    You can find tickets to a show near you here.

