SZA announces London headline show at BST Hyde Park

4 March 2024, 09:01 | Updated: 4 March 2024, 09:04

SZA announces headline show at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Client

The 'SOS' singer is set to headline a huge show at the Hyde Park Festival. Here's all the information you need to know including how to buy tickets.

SZA has announced a massive London show at BST Hyde Park this summer, alongside a string of special guests.

The 'Kill Bill' singer will grace the Hyde Park stage as part of the British Summer Time series on Saturday 29 June.

Here's everything you need to know including support, set times and how to buy tickets.

  1. What date is SZA at BST Hyde Park 2024?

    SZA will be taking the Hyde Park stage on Saturday, 29th June 2024.

    A distinct force in contemporary R&B, SZA has set herself apart with a vulnerable and casually poetic songwriting style and a voice conveying a multitude of emotions with subtle twists and turns.

    SZA joins an eclectic line up for BST Hyde Park 2024 including previously announced headliners Kings of Leon (30 June), Andrea Bocelli (5 July), Robbie Williams (6 July), Shania Twain (7 July), Stevie Nicks (12 July), Kylie (13 July) and Stray Kids (14 July), with more artists to be revealed soon

  2. Who is supporting SZA?

    SZA is joined by special guests Sampha and Snoh Aalegra, with the full supporting line up to be announced.

    Last June, as part of her international SOS tour, SZA performed four back-to-back nights at London's O2 Arena, as well as nights in Glasgow and Manchester, to an incredible critical reception, with many highlighting SZA’s vocals and the stunning set design.

    Now, the acclaimed US R&B superstar is making a triumphant return to the capital for her BST Hyde Park debut, and we are counting down the days…

    Snoh Aalegra will support SZA.
    Snoh Aalegra will support SZA. Picture: Getty

  3. How to buy tickets to SZA at BST Hyde Park 2024?

    Amex Presale begins at 10am GMT on Wednesday 6 March 

    General On Sale begins 10am GMT on Friday 8 March

  4. Who's on the BST Hyde Park 2024 lineup so far?

    • Saturday 29th June: SZA - Ticket presale here
    • Sunday 30th June: Kings of Leon - Tickets on sale now
    • Friday 5th July: Andrea Bocelli -Tickets on sale now
    • Saturday 6th July: Robbie Williams - Tickets on sale now
    • Sunday 7th July: Shania Twain - Tickets on sale now
    • Saturday 13th July: Kylie - Tickets on sale now
    • Friday 12th July: Stevie Nicks - Tickets on sale now
    • Sunday 14th July: STRAY KIDS - Tickets on sale now

