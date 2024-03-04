SZA announces London headline show at BST Hyde Park

SZA announces headline show at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Client

The 'SOS' singer is set to headline a huge show at the Hyde Park Festival. Here's all the information you need to know including how to buy tickets.

SZA has announced a massive London show at BST Hyde Park this summer, alongside a string of special guests.

The 'Kill Bill' singer will grace the Hyde Park stage as part of the British Summer Time series on Saturday 29 June.

Here's everything you need to know including support, set times and how to buy tickets.

