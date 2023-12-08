Nicki Minaj’s ‘Big Difference’ lyrics and meaning revealed as she drops ‘Pink Friday 2’

8 December 2023, 13:30

Nicki Minaj completes shoot for new single

What are the lyrics to Nicki Minaj's new song 'Big Difference' off of 'Pink Friday 2'?

Nicki Minaj has released her newest project 'Pink Friday 2', and fans can't stop talking about the song 'Big Difference'.

The rapper's newest release features the likes of Drake, Billie Eilish, J. Cole and Lil Wayne, however 'Big Difference' features Nicki and Nicki only.

With the news that Nicki Minaj will be going on tour in 2024, here are the lyrics for the rapper's song 'Big Difference'.

The album artwork for 'Pink Friday 2'
The album artwork for 'Pink Friday 2'. Picture: Republic

  1. What are the lyrics to Nicki Minaj's song 'Big Difference'?

    Here are the lyrics to Nicki's track 'Big Difference', which comes in at 3 minutes 11 seconds.

    Monstas gon' tear it up

    Like my hunnids blue (Blue)

    Bad b*tches, yeah, I keep 'em by the two

    It's a big difference between me and you

    I ain't nothin' like you, you, you, or you

    Uh

    I'm on a whole 'nother level, these bitches is out of they league

    These b*tches ain't battin' like me

    You b*tches ain't badder than me

    You bitches don't count and these b*tches can't count

    I am not the one, two, or the three

    You b*tches look up to me

    You said you look up to her, but really you look up to me

    I can't be playin' with n****s, I married a G

    I got some n****s that do what I say

    If I tell 'em to shoot, they pull up from the three

    When b*tches be rappin', I'm laughin'

    It sound like you tryin' to me

    I'm who you dyin' to be

    Will somebody cop all these groupies a ticket? 'Cause I'm who they dyin' to meet

    I'm in the city, I drop a location and all of the killers come out

    These n****s be frontin' for y'all, but they play the back when them killers is out

    When them killers is out, cut 'em off like the scissors is out

    When Barbie touchdown, the baddest of b*tches is out

    Like my hunnids blue (Blue)

    Bad b*tches, yeah, I keep 'em by the two

    It's a big difference between me and you

    I ain't nothing like you, you, you, or you

    Uh

    Like my hunnids blue (Blue)

    Bad b*tches, yeah, I keep 'em by the two

    It's a big difference between me and you

    I ain't nothing like you, you, you, or you

    Uh

    We not the same, you my opposite

    I am the queen, you my opp and sh*t

    The corniest bitches be poppin' sh*t

    Everything a Fendi, fact, you know I just dropped my sh*t

    I just pulled the Rolls up on me

    Got that Draco for whoever rolls up on me (Mm)

    Put my pretty feet up on me

    I call my boyfriend, then you gettin' beat up on me

    Ayo, what's the teacup on me?

    Tryna be down, but they can't even keep up on me (Oop)

    Uh, this the new Bottega open toes

    Who gon' tell her that it's Barbie, b*tch? Ho, Barbie knows (Grrr)

    Uh, couldn't see me with a hologram

    It's that multicolor Louis V, monogram

    Uh, and I'm smokin' on that Taliban

    I ain't skiin' but my neck is givin' avalanche (Avalanche, avalanche)

    Like my-like my-like my-like my-like my hunnids blue (Blue)

    Bad b*tches, yeah, I keep 'em by the two

    It's a big difference between me and you

    I ain't nothing like you, you, you, or you

    Uh

    Like my hunnids blue (Blue)

    Bad b*tches, yeah, I keep 'em by the two

    It's a big difference between me and you

    I ain't nothing like you, you, you, or you

    Uh

    Mm

    They know the difference

    Ayo, they know the difference

    They ain't the one or the two or the three or the four

    Still don't add up to me

    Nicki at the 2023 VMAS
    Nicki at the 2023 VMAS. Picture: Alamy

  2. What is the meaning behind 'Pink Friday 2' - 'Big Difference'?

    The songs message can be interpreted as Nicki separating herself from the rest of the rap industry, with lyrics she says that mean she is on the top of the rap game.

    The lyric: "I ain't skiin' but my neck is givin' avalanche" means she’s Iced out, referring to her chains or expensive jewellery.

    Nicki frequently references herself as the Queen: "I am the queen, you my opp and sh*t."

    Rapstress Nicki Minaj features on the new track.
    Nicki often refers to herself as the Queen. . Picture: Getty

