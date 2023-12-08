Nicki Minaj’s ‘Big Difference’ lyrics and meaning revealed as she drops ‘Pink Friday 2’

What are the lyrics to Nicki Minaj's song 'Big Difference'?

Here are the lyrics to Nicki's track 'Big Difference', which comes in at 3 minutes 11 seconds.

Monstas gon' tear it up

Like my hunnids blue (Blue)

Bad b*tches, yeah, I keep 'em by the two

It's a big difference between me and you

I ain't nothin' like you, you, you, or you

Uh

I'm on a whole 'nother level, these bitches is out of they league

These b*tches ain't battin' like me

You b*tches ain't badder than me

You bitches don't count and these b*tches can't count

I am not the one, two, or the three

You b*tches look up to me

You said you look up to her, but really you look up to me

I can't be playin' with n****s, I married a G

I got some n****s that do what I say

If I tell 'em to shoot, they pull up from the three

When b*tches be rappin', I'm laughin'

It sound like you tryin' to me

I'm who you dyin' to be

Will somebody cop all these groupies a ticket? 'Cause I'm who they dyin' to meet

I'm in the city, I drop a location and all of the killers come out

These n****s be frontin' for y'all, but they play the back when them killers is out

When them killers is out, cut 'em off like the scissors is out

When Barbie touchdown, the baddest of b*tches is out

Like my hunnids blue (Blue)

Bad b*tches, yeah, I keep 'em by the two

It's a big difference between me and you

I ain't nothing like you, you, you, or you

Uh

Like my hunnids blue (Blue)

Bad b*tches, yeah, I keep 'em by the two

It's a big difference between me and you

I ain't nothing like you, you, you, or you

Uh

We not the same, you my opposite

I am the queen, you my opp and sh*t

The corniest bitches be poppin' sh*t

Everything a Fendi, fact, you know I just dropped my sh*t

I just pulled the Rolls up on me

Got that Draco for whoever rolls up on me (Mm)

Put my pretty feet up on me

I call my boyfriend, then you gettin' beat up on me

Ayo, what's the teacup on me?

Tryna be down, but they can't even keep up on me (Oop)

Uh, this the new Bottega open toes

Who gon' tell her that it's Barbie, b*tch? Ho, Barbie knows (Grrr)

Uh, couldn't see me with a hologram

It's that multicolor Louis V, monogram

Uh, and I'm smokin' on that Taliban

I ain't skiin' but my neck is givin' avalanche (Avalanche, avalanche)

Like my-like my-like my-like my-like my hunnids blue (Blue)

Bad b*tches, yeah, I keep 'em by the two

It's a big difference between me and you

I ain't nothing like you, you, you, or you

Uh

Like my hunnids blue (Blue)

Bad b*tches, yeah, I keep 'em by the two

It's a big difference between me and you

I ain't nothing like you, you, you, or you

Uh

Mm

They know the difference

Ayo, they know the difference

They ain't the one or the two or the three or the four

Still don't add up to me