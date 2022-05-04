Cardi B responds after video of Billie Eilish 'calling her weird' goes viral

The Bodak Yellow rapper took to Twitter to clear up rumours of the two feuding after a clip surfaced of Billie calling her "weird" at the Met Gala

Cardi B has denied rumours of a supposed beef between her and Billie Eilish on Twitter after a video clip of the 'Ocean Eyes' singer calling Cardi "weird" from the Met Gala went viral.

Both Cardi and Billie were in attendance at this years Met Gala event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 2nd) as well as the afterparty, which was hosted by the rapper.

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

In the clip, Cardi – whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – can be seen giving a speech at the afterparty when Eilish heard saying "weird" whilst listening to the speech.

Shortly after the clip went viral on social media, Cardi caught wind of the rumours that the two had issues, later sharing her DMs with Eilish where she clears up her comment.

Billie Eilish attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

The 'WAP' rapper took to her Twitter account to address the alleged drama, sharing a screen record of the Insta DM conversation captioning it:

"I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three,Billie is my fuckin baby.Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess?".

I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three,Billie is my fuckin baby.Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess? pic.twitter.com/cyph1XbmE2 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 3, 2022

In the voice note, Eilish can be heard saying "Oh my God, I was so worried you were gonna see that" before adding "I was f***ing calling the people around you weird because everybody around you was shoving their phones into your a**! And I was like, just look at her, with your eyes".

Cardi responds saying "The internet's trying to divide us! They don't understand that you're my baby".