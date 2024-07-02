Is Cardi B pregnant with her third baby? Everything she has said about another child

2 July 2024, 12:40

Is Cardi B pregnant with her third baby? Everything she has said about another child
Picture: Getty Images

Is Cardi B and Offset expecting her third child? Here's everything we know about her rumoured third pregnancy.

Cardi B has set the rumour mill alive after fans have speculated she is pregnant and expecting her third baby with husband Offset.

Although the pair have not spoken out about these ignited rumours, some social media sleuths claim to have evidence that the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper might be expecting her third baby, after welcoming daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2.

So, is Cardi B pregnant again and what have her and Offset said about having a third baby? Here's everything we know.

Offset and Cardi B have been married since 2017.
Picture: Getty

Is Cardi B pregnant with her third child?

So far, Cardi B or husband Offset have not commented on rumours of her alleged pregnancy, however this has not stopped fans from speculating.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old rapper shared some pictures of her outfit from the th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on her Instagram page, where she wore an oversized blazer over a sheer skirt.

Fans flooded her comment section with adoration for the rapper, calling her 'stunning', but some fans pieced together that her baggy clothing was unusual for the musician.

Cardi B wore an oversized blazer.
Picture: Getty

Cardi B and Offset enjoy night out

"When she dressed like this…WE know what time it is," one fan commented alongside a string of baby bump emojis.

Another quipped: "She fully cover up her body when shes prego."

A few days later, Cardi B wore a similarly baggy outfit for her performance at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, sporting an oversized jersey t-shirt dress as she performed a medley of hits including 'Up' and 'WAP'.

Cardi covered up for the BET Awards.
Picture: Getty

How many kids does Cardi B have? What are her children's names?

Cardi B has two children with husband Offset, daughter Kulture and son Wave.

Kulture is 5 and Wave is 2-years old. Offset has three other children with other baby mamas, Jordan, Kody and Kalea.

Kulture and Wave feature frequently on their mother and father's social media, with Cardi recently posting an adorable Mothers Day tribute to her kids earlier this year.

