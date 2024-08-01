Cardi B files for divorce from husband Offset amid 'cheating' scandal

1 August 2024, 15:46 | Updated: 1 August 2024, 15:59

Cardi B files for divorce from husband Offset amid 'cheating' scandal
Cardi B files for divorce from husband Offset amid 'cheating' scandal. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Cardi B has revealed she is splitting from husband Offset after getting married in 2017.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cardi B has revealed she is divorcing fellow rapper Offset following months of split rumours amid their cheating scandal.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper filed for divorce from her estranged husband on Wednesday, 31 July, with her rep confirming the news to Page Six.

Cardi and Offset have been on and off for the past few months, after Cardi claimed Offset cheated on her with Chrisean Rock earlier this year.

Offset and Cardi B have been married since 2017.
Offset and Cardi B are getting divorced. . Picture: Getty

Why are Cardi B and Offset getting divorced?

A source told Page Six that the new rumours of Offset cheating on Cardi B was not the catalyst for the split, however may have been part of the reason.

“They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” the insider claimed. “This is something she wants to do.”

They continued: “It’s not something that happened overnight… They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger overtime. It’s become unavoidable,” the insider added.

Offset and Cardi B got married in 2017. . Picture: Getty

How many children do Cardi B and Offset have?

Cardi, 31, and Offset, 32, share a daughter, Kulture, 5, and a son, Wave, 2.

A source told the publication that Cardi’s main priority is “obtaining primary custody” of their two children.

There has also been recent speculation that she’s expecting a third baby — but Cardi has not publicly confirmed she’s pregnant, or acknowledged the rumours.

Offset and Kulture spending time together
Offset and daughter Kulture pictured. . Picture: Instagram

Cardi B reveals she's split from Offset

