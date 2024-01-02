Cardi B updates fans on Offset relationship after admitting to New Year’s romance

By Anna Suffolk

Cardi B has given an update on her relationship with husband Offset, after the pair confirmed to have split last month.

Cardi B has shared that her and husband Offset spent New Year's Eve together, despite having split earlier in December 2023.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper took to Twitter spaces to share some intimate details about her night in Miami, telling fans that the pair rang in 2024 at a strip club together.

Just last month, Cardi had confirmed that her and Offset had separated, but will continue to raise their two children, Kulture and Wave, together.

Offset and Cardi B have been married since 2017. Picture: Getty

"Was I clubbing with my baby daddy? Yes." Cardi revealed on her social media accounts.

She continued: "Did I get d–ked down on New Year’s Eve? Yes. I needed d–k on New Year’s Eve."

“I feel like we were vibing on New Year’s Eve, we had a good time," said Cardi about her night with Offset.

Cardi B and Kulture pictured in 2020. Picture: Getty

However, Cardi remained clear that this does not mean that her and Offset are a thing, and said that the pair are working through their issues and attending therapy.

The duo sparked reconciliation rumours in the festive period after they spent Christmas together with their two children, with both parents sharing sweet videos of their children unwrapping gifts to their social media.

After the spaces confession, Cardi B tweeted that: "I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today… but we not taking that into 2024."