Are Cardi B and Offset getting divorced? Inside their separation

13 December 2023, 10:57

Cardi B reveals she's split from Offset

By Anna Suffolk

Are Cardi B and Offset separating? Are the rappers getting divorced? Here's all the details behind their split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cardi B has revealed that her and husband Offset have split, amid rumours the Migos member cheated on the 'Bodak Yellow' with Chrisean Rock.

This marks the third time the rappers have split in their six-year marriage, as the pair share two children together - Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2.

So, are Cardi B and Offset getting divorced following their separation? Here's what we know.

Offset and Cardi B have been married since 2017.
Offset and Cardi B have been married since 2017. Picture: Getty

  1. Did Cardi B and Offset separate?

    Cardi B and Offset have confirmed that they have broken up, where fans started to speculate after the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram.

    The split rumours then escalated after Cardi shared cryptic messages about losing "dead weight" and saying "you know when you just out grow relationships."

    She then went on Instagram live to tell fans she has been single "for a minute now."

    Offset and Cardi B at the 2023 VMAs.
    Offset and Cardi B at the 2023 VMAs. Picture: Alamy

  2. Did Offset cheat on Cardi B with Chrisean Rock?

    Blueface has claimed his ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock slept with Offset, Cardi B's husband.

    The night of November 9 2023 is the night Blueface revealed to be the night Chrisean and Offset allegedly got together, and fans have resurfaced an article written the same day.

    An article from Hot New Hip Hop revealed on the day that Offset and Chrisean Rock were spotted at French Montana's 39th Birthday Party.

    Blueface and Chrisean Rock pictured.
    Blueface and Chrisean Rock pictured. Picture: Getty

    Offset has denied the rumours he cheated on Cardi B with Chrisean Rock, and tweeted in response to Blueface's Twitter rant.

    Offset headed to Twitter to deny the accusations of infidelity made by Blueface: "I ain't never talk or touch that lady," referring to Chrisean Rock, 23.

    The 31-year-old rapper continued, "Real talk man you need some help!" after Blueface made the claims on his Twitter account about Offset and his on-off girlfriend.

Ne-Yo on Love Island performance, R&B changing, his UK tour & more 🎤

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

When is SZA’s new album ‘Lana’ coming out? Release date & time

When is SZA’s new album ‘Lana’ coming out? Release date & time 'revealed'

Bhad Bhabie pregnant: Danielle Bregoli’s due date, baby daddy & pregnancy details

Bhad Bhabie pregnant: Danielle Bregoli’s due date, gender, baby daddy & pregnancy details

Mason Disick looks so grown up in rare new picture with Kardashians

Mason Disick looks so grown up in rare new picture with Kardashians

How many children does Cardi B have? Her kids’ ages & names

How many children does Cardi B have? Her kids’ ages & names

Trending

There’s been an update on those Offset and Chrisean Rock rumours amid Cardi B split

There’s been an update on those Offset and Chrisean Rock rumours amid Cardi B split

How Many Kids Does Ciara Have? Names, Ages & More

How Many Kids Does Ciara Have? Names, Ages & More

Ciara Welcomes Fourth Child, Third With Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara Welcomes Fourth Child, Third With Husband Russell Wilson

Offset addresses allegations he ‘cheated’ on Cardi B with Blueface’s ex Chrisean Rock

Offset addresses allegations he ‘cheated’ on Cardi B with Blueface’s ex Chrisean Rock

Why is A$AP Rocky facing trial and will he go to jail?

Why is A$AP Rocky facing trial and will he go to jail?

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working