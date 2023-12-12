There’s been an update on those Offset and Chrisean Rock rumours amid Cardi B split

Offset parties it up in Miami

By Anna Suffolk

What is the latest update for *those* Offset and Chrisean Rock cheating rumours?

Offset and Chrisean Rock were confirmed to have attended the same party the night Blueface alleged they slept together, after internet sleuths resurfaced old reports.

In case you missed it, Blueface has claimed his ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock slept with Offset, Cardi B's husband.

Cardi B has since announced she is single and no longer with husband Offset, with fans speculating that the Twitter spat between Blueface and Offset may have confirmed things.

Offset and Cardi B have been married since 2017. Picture: Getty

The night of November 9 2023 is the night Blueface revealed to be the night Chrisean and Offset allegedly got together, and fans have resurfaced an article written the same day.

An article from Hot New Hip Hop revealed on the day that Offset and Chrisean Rock were spotted at French Montana's 39th Birthday Party.

The article read: "Chrisean Rock, for one, pulled up to the party, posing for various photos alongside French Montana with a diamond-encrusted pacifier in her mouth. She even led his "Happy Birthday" singalong. Offset and Chris Brown were also spotted having a good time at the event."

French Montana Moroccan Nights Birthday Celebration. Picture: Getty

Offset was also at French Montana's Birthday party. Picture: Getty

The above pictures seem to provide evidence that both parties were at French Montana's bash.

Offset has denied the rumours he cheated on Cardi B with Chrisean Rock, and tweeted in response to Blueface's Twitter rant.

Offset headed to Twitter to deny the accusations of infidelity made by Blueface: "I ain't never talk or touch that lady," referring to Chrisean Rock, 23.

The 31-year-old rapper continued, "Real talk man you need some help!" after Blueface made the claims on his Twitter account about Offset and his on-off girlfriend.