What is going on between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's husbands?

Offset marvels over Cardi B in clip

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's husbands are fighting - but why? Here's everything that is going on.

Rumours have been circulating of a rift between rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, with reports that the pair are fighting over comments made by their husbands.

Undated footage of Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty was unearthed late last week (15 September), showing him call out Offset in an empty street in New York City.

The incident happened on the same street where Cardi B and Offset were allegedly staying, but neither of them are seem or heard in the video.

Nicki and Cardi pictured in 2018. Picture: Getty