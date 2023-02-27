Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty reportedly living apart amid split rumours

There could be trouble in paradise for Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty...

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty are reportedly no longer living together after they were rumoured to have split.

The mum-of-one and her husband of three years are allegedly living alone amid Nicki taking a social media hiatus for her mental health.

This tabloid reported that the reason for their rumoured separate living arrangements was due to Kenneth's felony charges and lawsuits.

Minaj has a son with husband Kenneth Petty. Picture: Instagram

Sources have claimed that the assault case against music executive Petty has "taken a toll on their marriage."

Since the news about Petty serving six years in prison for alleged sexual assault, fans have been in uproar over Nicki's support for her husband.

Now, online records show that the rapper has bought a $19.5 million mansion separately to husband Kenneth.

Nicki and her son - nicknamed 'Papa Bear'. Picture: Instagram

The insider also confirmed that Kenneth Petty must have a current address on file with California's sexual offender registry, and it does not match up to Nicki's latest pad.

Nicki was also seen celebrating carnival in Trinidad and Tobago with friends recently - and Kenneth was nowhere to be seen.

We'll see what comes of these rumours...