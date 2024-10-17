Liam Payne tributes pour in from Ty Dolla Sign, Juicy J and more amid death aged 31
17 October 2024, 10:49
Tributes for Liam Payne, who has sadly died at the age of 31, have been pouring in from the Hip-Hop community.
Tributes for Liam Payne, a former member of boyband One Direction, have been pouring in amid his death at the age of 31.
Those from the Hip-Hop community, including Ty Dolla Sign and Juicy J have paid tribute to the Wolverhampton-born singer, who collaborated with the likes of Quavo and A Boogie With a Hoodie.
Liam Payne's death comes as a shock to fans, and the circumstances around his passing are still under discussion.
Juicy J, who collaborated with Liam Payne on his 2016 single 'You', shared his condolences to the singer and tweeted: "R.I.P. Liam Payne, Wow I can't believe it prayers up for the family."
Rapper Flavor Flav similarly shared a tribute and said "R.I.P. to Liam Payne," the Public Enemy rapper tweeted. "Much too young."
Liam Payne frequently collaborated with those in the R&B and Hip-Hop world post One Direction, with his first debut solo single 'Strip That Down' featuring Quavo.
Ty Dolla Sign revealed he had spoken to Liam Payne just two days before his death.
"Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy," the R&B singer wrote. "Ima miss u frfr." Ty Dolla Sign also posted a video of Payne on his Instagram Stories.
Payne was open about his love for Hip-Hop and R&B music in numerous interviews, and told Entertainment Weekly that he loved the genres.
Payne cited Migos and Lil Uzi Vert as some of his favourite artists in a 2017 interview, and said he “listens to a lot of rap music."
"It’s important to do something that you want to do, but you can’t forget your fan base, you can’t forget your roots."
Liam Payne was 31-years-old and had one child, Bear, with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.