Liam Payne tributes pour in from Ty Dolla Sign, Juicy J and more amid death aged 31.

Tributes for Liam Payne, who has sadly died at the age of 31, have been pouring in from the Hip-Hop community.

Those from the Hip-Hop community, including Ty Dolla Sign and Juicy J have paid tribute to the Wolverhampton-born singer, who collaborated with the likes of Quavo and A Boogie With a Hoodie.

Liam Payne's death comes as a shock to fans, and the circumstances around his passing are still under discussion.

Fans are shocked to hear of Liam Payne's tragic death. Picture: Getty

Juicy J, who collaborated with Liam Payne on his 2016 single 'You', shared his condolences to the singer and tweeted: "R.I.P. Liam Payne, Wow I can't believe it prayers up for the family."

Rapper Flavor Flav similarly shared a tribute and said "R.I.P. to Liam Payne," the Public Enemy rapper tweeted. "Much too young."

Liam Payne frequently collaborated with those in the R&B and Hip-Hop world post One Direction, with his first debut solo single 'Strip That Down' featuring Quavo.

Ty Dolla Sign paid tribute. Picture: Instagram

Ty Dolla Sign revealed he had spoken to Liam Payne just two days before his death.

"Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy," the R&B singer wrote. "Ima miss u frfr." Ty Dolla Sign also posted a video of Payne on his Instagram Stories.

Payne was open about his love for Hip-Hop and R&B music in numerous interviews, and told Entertainment Weekly that he loved the genres.

One Direction were the biggest boyband of the 2010's. Picture: Getty

Payne cited Migos and Lil Uzi Vert as some of his favourite artists in a 2017 interview, and said he “listens to a lot of rap music."

"It’s important to do something that you want to do, but you can’t forget your fan base, you can’t forget your roots."

Liam Payne was 31-years-old and had one child, Bear, with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.