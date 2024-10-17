Liam Payne tributes pour in from Ty Dolla Sign, Juicy J and more amid death aged 31

17 October 2024, 10:49

Liam Payne tributes pour in from Ty Dolla Sign, Juicy J and more amid death aged 31
Liam Payne tributes pour in from Ty Dolla Sign, Juicy J and more amid death aged 31. Picture: Getty Images
Capital XTRA

By Capital XTRA

Tributes for Liam Payne, who has sadly died at the age of 31, have been pouring in from the Hip-Hop community.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tributes for Liam Payne, a former member of boyband One Direction, have been pouring in amid his death at the age of 31.

Those from the Hip-Hop community, including Ty Dolla Sign and Juicy J have paid tribute to the Wolverhampton-born singer, who collaborated with the likes of Quavo and A Boogie With a Hoodie.

Liam Payne's death comes as a shock to fans, and the circumstances around his passing are still under discussion.

Fans are shocked to hear of Liam Payne's tragic death.
Fans are shocked to hear of Liam Payne's tragic death. Picture: Getty

Juicy J, who collaborated with Liam Payne on his 2016 single 'You', shared his condolences to the singer and tweeted: "R.I.P. Liam Payne, Wow I can't believe it prayers up for the family."

Rapper Flavor Flav similarly shared a tribute and said "R.I.P. to Liam Payne," the Public Enemy rapper tweeted. "Much too young."

Liam Payne frequently collaborated with those in the R&B and Hip-Hop world post One Direction, with his first debut solo single 'Strip That Down' featuring Quavo.

Ty Dolla Sign paid tribute.
Ty Dolla Sign paid tribute. Picture: Instagram

Ty Dolla Sign revealed he had spoken to Liam Payne just two days before his death.

"Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy," the R&B singer wrote. "Ima miss u frfr." Ty Dolla Sign also posted a video of Payne on his Instagram Stories.

Payne was open about his love for Hip-Hop and R&B music in numerous interviews, and told Entertainment Weekly that he loved the genres.

One Direction were the biggest boyband of the 2010's
One Direction were the biggest boyband of the 2010's. Picture: Getty

Payne cited Migos and Lil Uzi Vert as some of his favourite artists in a 2017 interview, and said he “listens to a lot of rap music."

"It’s important to do something that you want to do, but you can’t forget your fan base, you can’t forget your roots."

Liam Payne was 31-years-old and had one child, Bear, with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Best podcasts to listen to during Black History Month 2024

Best podcasts to listen to during Black History Month 2024

Victoria Monet Dating History: From Stormzy to ex-boyfriend John Gaines

Victoria Monet Dating History: From Stormzy to ex-boyfriend John Gaines

How to watch back the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in the UK

How to watch back the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in the UK

PARTYNEXTDOOR shares update on Drake collaboration album release date

PARTYNEXTDOOR shares update on Drake collaboration album release date

Trending

Halle Bailey teases breakup song following split from DDG

Halle Bailey teases breakup song following split from DDG

What is Stormzy's net worth, where he's from & height in feet

What is Stormzy's net worth, where he's from & height in feet

Yung Filly dating history: Who are his ex-girlfriends & is he in a relationship?

Yung Filly dating history: Who are his ex-girlfriends & is he in a relationship?

Are Stormzy & Victoria Monet dating? All about his new rumoured girlfriend

Are Stormzy & Victoria Monet dating? All about his new rumoured girlfriend

Tommy Fury says daughter Bambi 'is his priority' amid Molly-Mae split

Tommy Fury says daughter Bambi 'is his priority' amid Molly-Mae split

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working