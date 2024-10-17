Best podcasts to listen to during Black History Month 2024

By Anna Suffolk

Here are some of the best podcasts to listen to during Black History Month 2024.

This Black History Month, we are shining a spotlight and amplifying pieces of work that celebrate and empower Black culture.

As Capital XTRA already plays the biggest Hip-Hop and R&B, we're taking thing up a notch with some exciting features and events taking place this October.

From engaging informative podcasts, to chatty gossip-based audio formats, here are the best podcasts to listen to during Black History Month, and you can find them all on Global Player.

Capital XTRA's Black Champions

On XTRA Breakfast, Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie are bringing you the Black Champions podcast, a snippet of history about some figures you might not know about.

They’ll be delving into a history lesson about some important black figures who are excelling in their field, with some backstory about what they’ve accomplished. You can listen on Global Player.

Black Mums Upfront

The Black Mums Upfront Podcast is a weekly podcast fronted by Carina White, Natalie Duvall, Nana-Adwoa Mbeutcha and Endy Mckay, Lauren Thomas-Johnson and Vanessa Haye.

They rarely agree on anything but always keep it real… sometimes too real.

Getting upfront about their experience of modern-day motherhood - with top tips, inspirational guests, insightful topics, eye-opening honesty, and lots of laughter.

Dope Black Dads

The Dope Black Dads Podcast is an adult-only podcast for all parents or adults preparing for parenthood. Led by Marvyn Harrison with contributions from the Dope Black Dads leadership as well as a host of special guests from the world of healing, media, parenting, TV/film, music, and beyond.

Then & Now with Babatúndé and Leonie Aléshé

TV’s stand up comedian Babatunde Aléshé and his wife Leonie discuss parenting a young family. The pair reminisce about their childhoods and compare to their experiences as parents. Was life better way back when, or is modern life much better?

The Receipts Podcast

The Receipts Podcast is a fun, honest podcast fronted by Tolly T and Audrey who are willing to talk about anything and everything. From relationships to situationships to everyday life experiences, you can expect unadulterated girl talk with no filter.

Therapy for Black Girls

The Therapy for Black Girls podcast is a weekly conversation with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed psychologist in Atlanta, Georgia, about all things mental health, personal development, and all the small decisions we can make to become the best possible version of ourselves.

Mo Gilligan: Beginning, Middle & End

Legendary comedian Mo Gilligan sits down with a selection of the biggest names to find out how they got started, what they are up to now and the legacy they want to create. Mo chats with Jonathan Ross, Sh*ts N Gigs, Babatunde Aléshé, Emily Attak and many more.

Capital XTRA's Book Club with Leah Davis

Host and Capital XTRA DJ Leah Davis sits down with legendary and rising black authors to delve into their latest written work. From gripping fiction to inspiring self-help books, Leah has created a space which uplifts and highlights black voices, while educating audiences on topics like racial injustice, female empowerment and more.

