Five Black breakthrough music artists you need to know about. Picture: Client

By Anna Suffolk

Over at Capital XTRA, we are spotlighting five Black breakthrough musicians this Black History Month.

These five breakthrough artists have had an incredible 2024 and these breakthrough artists trajectories are inspirational, from R&B to indie-pop genres.

So, here are five names you need on your radar.

AntsLive

Antslive is an upcoming London rapper. Picture: Getty

Ever since North London’s AntsLive dropped *that* music video for Number One Candidate, the rapper has been on an upwards journey for melodic songs guaranteed to get stuck in your head.

His debut album, Real Life, was released in July 2024 and features collaborations from the likes of SL and Kairo Keys.

He has most recently teamed up with Sainte on their track ‘V’, blending rap and R&B seamlessly together.

Jaz Karis

Jaz Karis recently visited XTRA's Kamilla Rose. Picture: Client

Powerhouse vocals, impressive features and dreamy music videos? Jaz Karis has you covered.

After dropping her album ‘SAFE FLIGHT’ at the end of September, songs like ’SUNSET BVLD’ have really sparked admiration from fans.

She spoke to Capital XTRA’s very own Kamilla Rose about the track after it was named Homegrown Track of the Week and said: "I just wanted to replicate the feeling of driving down Sunset Bvld. The first part of falling in love with rose tinted glasses."

Rachel Chinouriri

Rachel Chinouriri released her debut album this year. Picture: Getty

Singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri has previously discussed music labels wanting her to make soul or R&B music, however was adamant she wanted to make indie-pop music.

Her debut album, What a Devastating Turn of Events, is a masterclass in confessional Y2K songwriting and silliness.

This is only the start for the 25-year-old as early next year she embarks on a support slot for Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour across the UK & Europe.

Elmeine

Following collaborations with Timbaland and co-writing sessions with Stormzy, Elmiene is one of the most exciting voices in UK R&B.

His 2021 track Golden went viral and even featured in Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show, and has released a string of singles this year.

He is embarking on a world tour later this year, with shows in the US and Europe.

Cash Cobain

Cash Cobain supported Ice Spice on tour. Picture: Getty

US rapper and producer Cash Cobain has just finished supporting Ice Spice on her US Y2K tour, and has not stopped this year after releasing his debut project Play Cash Cobain.

The Bronx-born artist has collaborated with J. Cole and Don Toliver to name a few, and has been notable at popularising drill music over in the US.

Cobain has become a rising figure in rap after 2024 breakout hit Fisherrr, which was a steady riser in the charts.