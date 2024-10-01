Black History Month on Capital XTRA 2024: Everything You Need To Know

From celebrity guests to special features, here's everything happening on-air during Black History Month on Capital XTRA.

For those in the UK, October is Black History Month, and we are shining a special spotlight on amplifying Black history and culture across the station.

As Capital XTRA already plays the biggest Hip-Hop and R&B, but we're taking thing up a notch with some exciting features and events taking place this October.

Here's a list of everything going on during Black History Month on Capital XTRA.

Black History Month on Capital XTRA Breakfast

Black Champions Podcast

On XTRA Breakfast, Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie are bringing you the Black Champions podcast, a snippet of history about some figures you might not know about. They’ll be delving into a history lesson about some important black figures who are excelling in their field, with some backstory about what they’ve accomplished. You can listen on Global Player.

The Music That Made Us Selector

Capital XTRA Presenters will go head to head each day picking iconic tracks that have shaped their lives.

They will pick a track which fits the daily theme, including Afrobeats and Hip-Hop, going head to head to battle it out across the week and try and get the most tracks played!

You can vote for these on Instagram stories, with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie letting you know who won as you wake up!

Evenings on Capital XTRA

Homegrown Selector

We are taking our Homegrown selector up a notch this October with a new DJ spinning a mix every week!

Every Thursday on the evening show Kamilla Rose has her ‘Homegrown Selector’ take over the show with a 15-minute mix of UK music. This is a monthly residency, but for Black History Month, Kamilla Rose has invited 4 new DJs to rep their culture for a whole week.

All mixes will feature iconic black music that has inspired these up-and-coming DJs.

The Music that Made Us – Then & Now

Every year on the evening show we use our tagline ‘The Music That Made Us’ as an opportunity to reflect on the amazing music that helped shape both Capital XTRA & its audience.

Every day on the show, Kamilla will play a double play of an artist. One track from back at the early stages of their career and one recent track. Kamilla will chat through some of their achievements & celebrate their journey and impact on music.

We will also be resurfacing some iconic interview clips with some of our biggest guests over the years on socials, so you can relive some of our most treasured moments on the station!

The Norte Show celebrating 40 years of Def Jam

The legendary record label Def Jam Recordings turns 40 this year and Manny Norte celebrating big time on The Norte Show!

Launching the careers of Jay Z, LL Cool J, Rihanna, Nas and loads more, Def Jam is an icon of hip-hop around the world!

Every Sunday for Black History Month, Manny Norte is running through their most iconic releases and their impact on Hip Hop music & culture.