Underrated books by Black authors you need to know about

Underrated books by Black authors you need to know about. Picture: Press

By Anna Suffolk

Here's some books you need to add to your to-read list!

This Black History Month, we are spotlighting some underrated books from Black authors that you need to read.

From personal essays to escapist fiction, the variety of books we have chosen means there is a recommendation for anyone and everyone!

Here are five underrated books from Black authors you need to read.

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

Dubbed the 'Black Bridget Jones' by the author, Queenie tells the story of a 25-year-old Journalist navigating the trials and tribulations of her mid 20s and everything that comes along with it.

Queenie doesn't shy away from topical subject matters, including that of mental health and turbulent family relationships as the titular character stars to navigate her life away from ex-boyfriend Tom.

It has been made into an eight-part TV show streaming on Channel 4, which has rightfully received critical praise and acclaim.

Queenie tells the story of a South London stalwart, journalist, loyal friend, not-so-loyal daughter and granddaughter, a sometimes catastrophist, an occasional mess. Picture: Channel 4

Black Girl, No Magic by Kimberly McIntosh

A selection of essays from Kimberly McIntosh, this book centres on her personal reflections of dismantling the myth of social mobility for those who toe the line.

The Lagos Wife by Vanessa Walters

This novel transports the reader to the world of privilege and warmth of a gripping mystery. This book was released in 2023 and beautifully paints Lagos as a bustling and beautiful place.

My Sister, The Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite

Set in the bustling city of Lagos, this thriller novel is a darkly comic account of what comes next following a murder.

It follows a woman to Nigeria to uncover what happened to her missing estranged niece.

Manchester, UK. 6th October 2019. Writer Oyinkan Braithwaite appears at Manchester Literature Festival talking about her book, My Sister, the Serial Killer. Credit: Russell Hart/Alamy Live News. Picture: Credit: Russell Hart/Alamy Live News

Come and Get It by Kiley Reid

Come and Get It takes a lens to our money-obsessed society in a tension-filled story about desire, consumption and bad behaviour.

Kiley Reid is an American author, where her second novel follows the fragile relationship between Millie, a cash-strapped student, and Agatha, a heartbroken writer.