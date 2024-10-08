Underrated books by Black authors you need to know about

8 October 2024, 17:08

Underrated books by Black authors you need to know about
Underrated books by Black authors you need to know about. Picture: Press

By Anna Suffolk

Here's some books you need to add to your to-read list!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This Black History Month, we are spotlighting some underrated books from Black authors that you need to read.

From personal essays to escapist fiction, the variety of books we have chosen means there is a recommendation for anyone and everyone!

Here are five underrated books from Black authors you need to read.

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

Dubbed the 'Black Bridget Jones' by the author, Queenie tells the story of a 25-year-old Journalist navigating the trials and tribulations of her mid 20s and everything that comes along with it.

Queenie doesn't shy away from topical subject matters, including that of mental health and turbulent family relationships as the titular character stars to navigate her life away from ex-boyfriend Tom.

It has been made into an eight-part TV show streaming on Channel 4, which has rightfully received critical praise and acclaim.

Queenie tells the story of a South London stalwart, journalist, loyal friend, not-so-loyal daughter and granddaughter, a sometimes catastrophist, an occasional mess.
Queenie tells the story of a South London stalwart, journalist, loyal friend, not-so-loyal daughter and granddaughter, a sometimes catastrophist, an occasional mess. Picture: Channel 4

Black Girl, No Magic by Kimberly McIntosh

A selection of essays from Kimberly McIntosh, this book centres on her personal reflections of dismantling the myth of social mobility for those who toe the line.

The Lagos Wife by Vanessa Walters

This novel transports the reader to the world of privilege and warmth of a gripping mystery. This book was released in 2023 and beautifully paints Lagos as a bustling and beautiful place.

My Sister, The Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite

Set in the bustling city of Lagos, this thriller novel is a darkly comic account of what comes next following a murder.

It follows a woman to Nigeria to uncover what happened to her missing estranged niece.

Manchester, UK. 6th October 2019. Writer Oyinkan Braithwaite appears at Manchester Literature Festival talking about her book, My Sister, the Serial Killer. Credit: Russell Hart/Alamy Live News
Manchester, UK. 6th October 2019. Writer Oyinkan Braithwaite appears at Manchester Literature Festival talking about her book, My Sister, the Serial Killer. Credit: Russell Hart/Alamy Live News. Picture: Credit: Russell Hart/Alamy Live News

Come and Get It by Kiley Reid

Come and Get It takes a lens to our money-obsessed society in a tension-filled story about desire, consumption and bad behaviour.

Kiley Reid is an American author, where her second novel follows the fragile relationship between Millie, a cash-strapped student, and Agatha, a heartbroken writer.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR New Album 2024: Release Date, Tracklist & Features

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR New Album 2024: Release Date, Tracklist & Features

Is Kendrick Lamar going on a UK tour? Tickets, Dates & Venues

Is Kendrick Lamar going on a UK tour? Tickets, Dates & Venues

How many children does Eminem have? His kids including Hailie Jade

How many children does Eminem have? His kids as daughter Hailie Jade announces pregnancy

Capital XTRA's Comedy Club

Introducing Capital XTRA's Comedy Club: Line-Up, Tickets & More

Trending

Who is Future's rumoured new girlfriend Donna Dafi? Inside her age, ethnicity & job

Who is Future's rumoured new girlfriend Donna Dafi? Inside her age, ethnicity & job

Capital XTRA's Black Champions Podcast: How to listen & what it’s about

Capital XTRA's Black Champions Podcast: How to listen & what it’s about

Why has Kim Porter's book about Diddy been taken down?

Why has Kim Porter's book about Diddy been taken down?

Why did Drake unfollow Kendrick Lamar on Instagram?

Why did Drake unfollow Kendrick Lamar on Instagram?

Five Black breakthrough music artists you need to know about

Five Black breakthrough music artists you need to know about

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working