Capital XTRA's Black Champions Podcast: How to listen & what it’s about

3 October 2024, 13:02

Capital XTRA's Black Champions Podcast: How to listen & what it’s about
Capital XTRA's Black Champions Podcast: How to listen & what it’s about. Picture: Client

How to listen to Capital XTRA's new podcast Black Champions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Capital XTRA Breakfast’s Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie have launched a new podcast this Black History Month, as announced on the breakfast show.

Black Champions is focusing on highlighting unsung black heroes throughout history, from key figures in history anywhere from early astronauts & artists to activists and much more!

>>> LISTEN TO BLACK CHAMPIONS HERE >>>

The pod will have daily episodes through the month of October each exploring the story of someone special.

Listen on Global Player.
Listen on Global Player. Picture: Client

Black Champions is a daily Global Player podcast, and you can listen directly here.

Did you know that Sade made history as the first Black British winner of Album of the Year Award at the BRITs?

Or did you know that Winifred Atwell was the first black musician to have a UK No. 1 record in 1954 AND she’s the only female instrumentalist to have done this?

Each day we’ll be teaching you a new fun fact about Black History that you didn’t know before.

Listen to ‘Black Champions’ on Global Player.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who is Future's rumoured new girlfriend Donna Dafi? Inside her age, ethnicity & job

Who is Future's rumoured new girlfriend Donna Dafi? Inside her age, ethnicity & job

Why has Kim Porter's book about Diddy been taken down?

Why has Kim Porter's book about Diddy been taken down?

Why did Drake unfollow Kendrick Lamar on Instagram?

Why did Drake unfollow Kendrick Lamar on Instagram?

Five Black breakthrough music artists you need to know about

Five Black breakthrough music artists you need to know about

Trending

Rich Homie Quan dies aged 34: How did the rapper die?

Rich Homie Quan dies aged 34: How did the rapper die?

PARTYNEXTDOOR's UK & Europe 2024 Setlist: Every song revealed

PARTYNEXTDOOR's UK & Europe 2024 Setlist: Every song revealed

Rapper Eve reveals the secrets behind her surprise Love Island performance!

Rapper Eve reveals the secrets behind her surprise Love Island performance!

Black History Month on Capital XTRA 2024: Everything You Need To Know

Black History Month on Capital XTRA 2024: Everything You Need To Know

Future's dating history & relationships from Ciara to rumoured girlfriend Donna Dafi

Future's dating history & relationships from Ciara to rumoured girlfriend Donna Dafi

Future

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working