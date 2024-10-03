Capital XTRA's Black Champions Podcast: How to listen & what it’s about

How to listen to Capital XTRA's new podcast Black Champions.

Capital XTRA Breakfast’s Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie have launched a new podcast this Black History Month, as announced on the breakfast show.

Black Champions is focusing on highlighting unsung black heroes throughout history, from key figures in history anywhere from early astronauts & artists to activists and much more!

The pod will have daily episodes through the month of October each exploring the story of someone special.

Black Champions is a daily Global Player podcast, and you can listen directly here.

Did you know that Sade made history as the first Black British winner of Album of the Year Award at the BRITs?

Or did you know that Winifred Atwell was the first black musician to have a UK No. 1 record in 1954 AND she’s the only female instrumentalist to have done this?

Each day we’ll be teaching you a new fun fact about Black History that you didn’t know before.

