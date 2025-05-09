Stormzy new song ‘Sorry Rach!’: Full lyrics and meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Stormzy's latest track, 'Sorry Rach!', and what is the meaning behind them? Here's everything you need to know.

Stormzy, South London’s finest, is back after a 9-month hiatus from music, with his last release being his iconic feature on ‘Backbone’ with Chase and Status.

He dropped a surprise video on Wednesday, 7th May, alongside another track ‘Hold me Down’, the following day.

On his brief music hiatus he has been busy, from being featured on the Men’s Health cover back in January to famously dating R&B star Victoria Monet briefly following his split from ex-girlfriend Maya Jama.

So, what are the lyrics to ‘Sorry Rach!’ and what is the meaning behind them? Find out everything you need to know here.

What is the meaning behind the lyrics to Stormzy’s hottest new track ‘Sorry Rach!’?

This track is part of a two-track surprise-drop in which the rapper freestyles over a bass-heavy track where he addresses criticism and controversy as well as alluding to a new wifey, claiming he’s met the love of his life!

Fans are suggesting the Rachel named in the song allegedly refers to the ‘Shut Up’ star’s PR manager, Rachel Campbell.

The voice on the intro is believed to be Rachel Campbell, but Stormzy could also be referring to his older sister, who Big Mike has written about before in the song ‘Rachael’s Little Brother’.

The Lyrics

[Part I]

[Intro]

Hey, just a quick thing, something I was just thinking about

[Verse 1]

Yeah, tell the judge to s*** his mum, I never swore an oath (I never)

Sold the Rolls and sold the Lambo', yeah, I sold them both (I did)

A band's light, you should've seen me in a stolen Golf (Skrrt)

I'm protected by the Holy Ghost (Boy)

I'm chivalrous, I kick it down, and then I hold the door (Boy)

Saint Nicholas couldn't've built himself a colder court (Nah)

If I need the money, I just go and tour

Deuteronomy 3:22, this is my holy war

The only person I follow is the Messiah (The Messiah)

The only heir to my throne is King Josiah (King Josiah)

The only face that my answer is to Aniyah

I'm God's son, you should've listened to Jeremiah, ooh

You should've listened to me

I'm not a hitman, I pull the trigger for free

All fours down, uh, see how I hid in debris

Still tryna figure the fee, who done it bigger than me?

Who done it better than Mike?

You little b**ch n***a, don't make me get on my bike

I fly 'round there like the weather was nice

Factory set, but it's better with ice

Nah, don't let me eff up the—

I heard they wanna hang me out to dry for a nugget meal

The world might never love your boy again, but my mother will

On and off the—, this must be how my luggage feel

I've done Vogue, but mostly I cover bills, tsh

Mostly I cover cost

I feel to move to Clarendon and do lover's rock

We had it ringing in July like a summer bop

Oi, don't p**s my brothers off

Oh, it's effortless, they're askin' about Merky Fest

I should do Kettle Fest, don't come if you're kettle-less

Got n****s talking on me, but I live on Everest

Come off my premises, Jehovah's in the details

I'm in the crevices, my n****s is menaces

I pray for my nemesis, the devil is convincin', I saw it in Genesis

She said, "Do you miss me?" I said that I never miss, I sit and I reminisce

[Interlude]

Broadcasting live from the heart of Croydon

On air, online, this is Croydon 97.8 FM

[Outro]

World might never love your boy again, but my mother will

The world might never love your boy again, but my mother will

[Part II]

[Verse]

It's Big Mike, not the likkle, I'm hearing that they got me in a pickle

It hurts, but then it tickles, if I had a penny or a nickel

For every time I figured it was fickle, I guess that it's official

Water on my wrist, I let it trickle, they thought I had a hammer and a sickle

My head is on a swivel, I don't know the point in bein' civil

They think I'm Big Mike, I'm more Bivel (Oi)

There's five percent that really feel away, that makes me feel a way

Don't ever, ever, ever think I'll switch, that's the least I'll say

I spent thirty on a rock, I guess I'm Tina Fey

And if I made you insecure, then I'm Issa Rae

There it is, everybody's got a clean heart, can you swear it is?

N****s thinking that I lost my soul, I'll show you—

[Segue]

He without sins shall cast the first stone

This year, I'm tryna take mum to Carbone, ooh

[Part III]

[Intro]

World might never love your boy again, but my mother will

The world might never love your boy again, but my mother will

Big Rascal, Mike, yeah (This is Croydon 97.8 FM)

Ayy

[Verse]

Okay, you s***b me in my back, you need a better knife (Ooh)

I'm so lit, you think that I've been set alight (Ooh, ooh)

I told the boys, "I think I met my wife" (Huh?)

Baby, if you had my baby, then you're set for life (Broadcasting live)

She told me, "Do the roar" (Roar)

Come around me, now you're lit, this wasn't you before

I think I got her tapped, she's like the two before (Yeah)

And I don't mean to brag, but yes, I do perform

It's applaudable

I give you TLC, we're chasing waterfalls

They throwin' flowers now

[? 3:40], you take a shower now

[Outro]

The world might never love your boy again but my mother will

The world might never love your boy again but my mother will