Offset addresses allegations he ‘cheated’ on Cardi B with Blueface’s ex Chrisean Rock

11 December 2023, 14:30 | Updated: 11 December 2023, 14:53

By Anna Suffolk

Offset has spoken out on Twitter following rumours he cheated on Cardi B with Chrisean Rock.

Offset has taken to Twitter to address allegations he cheated on wife Cardi B with Blueface's ex Chrisean Rock.

The Migos member, 31, denied claims he was unfaithful to Cardi, also 31, last month with Chrisean, 23.

Blueface spoke on Twitter on Sunday (December 10) and alleged his ex had slept with Offset just last month.

Cardi B has been feuding with husband Offset. Picture: Getty

In tweets posted by Blueface, he said: "Being tatted on a h** is not a flex you literally f***** cardi B husband couple weeks ago I’m tired of n***** looking at me while they f****** you get the rest of em gone asap please."

Blueface continued to tweet about his ex girlfriend: "Tried to keep yo secret but you keep popping it on these apps ima only state facts everytime ... So you ain’t f*** cardi husband November 10th at 4am at their house in LA …I’m making this up ? ... Post that time an date on they a** now everybody quiet."

Blueface and Chrisean Rock pictured. Picture: Getty

Offset headed to Twitter to deny the accusations of infidelity made by Blueface: "I ain't never talk or touch that lady," referring to Chrisean Rock, 23.

The 31-year-old rapper continued, "Real talk man you need some help!" after Blueface made the claims on his Twitter account about Offset and his on-off girlfriend.

Cardi B has since gone on Instagram live to claim she is single and no longer with husband Offset, who she shares two children with.

Trending

