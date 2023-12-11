Offset addresses allegations he ‘cheated’ on Cardi B with Blueface’s ex Chrisean Rock
11 December 2023, 14:30 | Updated: 11 December 2023, 14:53
Offset mockingly laughs as he's about to board a private jet amid feud reports
Offset has spoken out on Twitter following rumours he cheated on Cardi B with Chrisean Rock.
Listen to this article
Offset has taken to Twitter to address allegations he cheated on wife Cardi B with Blueface's ex Chrisean Rock.
The Migos member, 31, denied claims he was unfaithful to Cardi, also 31, last month with Chrisean, 23.
- Cardi B confirms split from husband Offset amid Chrisean Rock cheating rumours
- What is going on between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's husbands?
- Offset admits he LIED about wife Cardi B cheating on him
Blueface spoke on Twitter on Sunday (December 10) and alleged his ex had slept with Offset just last month.
In tweets posted by Blueface, he said: "Being tatted on a h** is not a flex you literally f***** cardi B husband couple weeks ago I’m tired of n***** looking at me while they f****** you get the rest of em gone asap please."
Blueface continued to tweet about his ex girlfriend: "Tried to keep yo secret but you keep popping it on these apps ima only state facts everytime ... So you ain’t f*** cardi husband November 10th at 4am at their house in LA …I’m making this up ? ... Post that time an date on they a** now everybody quiet."
I ain't never talk or touch that lady.— OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 10, 2023
Real talk man you need some help! https://t.co/lsDRLj3W2F
Offset headed to Twitter to deny the accusations of infidelity made by Blueface: "I ain't never talk or touch that lady," referring to Chrisean Rock, 23.
The 31-year-old rapper continued, "Real talk man you need some help!" after Blueface made the claims on his Twitter account about Offset and his on-off girlfriend.
Cardi B has since gone on Instagram live to claim she is single and no longer with husband Offset, who she shares two children with.