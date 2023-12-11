Cardi B confirms split from husband Offset amid Chrisean Rock cheating rumours

Offset marvels over Cardi B in clip

Cardi B has revealed her and Offset have broken up after rumours he cheated have surfaced.

Rapper Cardi B has confirmed her split from husband Offset, after he was accused of cheating with Chrisean Rock.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper and Migos member have unfollowed each other on Instagram, where online couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock have waded into the drama.

Blueface alleged that Offset cheated on Cardi B with Chrisean Rock last month, which may be the reason behind the pair unfollowing each other.

Cardi B and Offset at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

The rappers tied the knot in September 2017, and share two children together, daughter Kulture and son Wave.

Cardi shared some cryptic messages to her Instagram story, possibly speaking about the breakup: You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships,” she wrote on one slide, which was followed by, "I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST."

The Migos member, 31, also took to his Instagram story to share an excerpt of the film 'Scarface' where Al Pacino’s character shouts, “Hey, f—k you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!"

The pair unfollowed each other on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Offset also unfollowed Cardi B. Picture: Instagram

Last night, rapper Blueface alleged that his on-off girlfriend Chrisean Rock slept with Offset last month in a series of Tweets.

"Being tatted on a h** is not a flex you literally f***** cardi B husband couple weeks ago I’m tired of n***** looking at me while they f****** you get the rest of em gone asap please" he said.

"U just crashing out making up s***," Chrisean responded to the tweets.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock pictured. Picture: Getty

Over the weekend, Cardi made her runway debut at Balenciaga's 2024 runway show in Los Angeles, where her husband was noticeably absent.

The couple also made headlines in June after Offset accused Cardi of cheating on him, and at the time, she denied the allegations via Twitter.

Later that month, the pair released track 'JEALOUSY' together, which seemingly responded to the rumours of cheating.