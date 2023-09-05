Chrisean Rock livestreams birth of baby boy with Blueface

The reality TV star gave birth to her baby son on Instagram live this weekend, with baby daddy Blueface not present.

Influencer and reality TV star Chrisean Rock gave birth to her baby son on Instagram live over the weekend, with baby daddy Blueface not present.

The 23-year-old has been dating the rapper on and off for three years, and gave birth to her first child, as Blueface reportedly partied with another woman in Miami the same day.

Chrisean was surrounded by members of her family and medical staff as she gave birth to her little bundle of joy.

Rock's mother Charla Malone was in charge of filming her during the natural labour on Instagram live, with Chrisean speaking in between contractions.

Chrisean instructed her mother to stop recording once the baby boy had arrived, as she wished to not have him on camera.

Minutes before the baby came, Chrisean hilariously quipped: "Get this n**** out, f***! Alright, alright, reboot. Reboot. I've got to wait one more contraction?!"

Where was blue face when his son was being born ? partying #chriseanrock pic.twitter.com/vfsmVHpLEP — Black AF News (@blackafnews) September 4, 2023

Her rapper on/off boyfriend Blueface was seen in pictures to be partying across the country, after uploading various videos of him on his Instagram story the same day Chrisean gave birth (September 3 2023).

The 23-year-old also revealed the name of her baby boy, who she coincidentally named Chrisean Malone, which so happens to be her real name.

Blueface has since tweeted about the birth of his son and said: "Should have just named the baby “clout” would have been more meaningful."